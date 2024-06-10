‘Bad Boys 4’ Sparks a Month of Recovery, Not Riches, For the Box Office

The box office really needed some good news to kick off June, and it got just that from Sony/Columbia’s “Bad Boys: Ride or Die.” The Will Smith-Martin Lawrence action comedy pulled in a $56 million domestic opening this weekend. But while that will help get the market on the road to recovery, the strike delays that have made most of 2024 so miserable so far will still be felt.

After an April and May where “Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes” was the only film to gross more than $100 million in North America — “IF” is expected to cross that mark next week — theaters entered June in desperate need of higher openings and more consistent output.