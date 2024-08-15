‘Bad Monkey’ Release Schedule: When Do New Episodes Come Out?

“Bad Monkey” – Vince Vaughn’s latest foray into TV – is finally streaming on Apple TV+.

Another TV crime show in Vaughn’s filmography, this time he plays a laid-off cop who gets wrapped up in an investigation that could be the key to getting himself back on the force.

Here’s everything you need to know about where and when to watch “Bad Monkey” Season 1.

When does “Bad Monkey” Season 1 come out?

“Bad Monkey” Season 1 debuts on Apple TV+ Aug. 14.

Is “Bad Monkey” Streaming?

Yes, “Bad Monkey” is streaming exclusively on Apple TV+.

Are episodes released weekly or all at once?

“Bad Monkey” drops the first two episodes on Aug. 14 but will release weekly for the following eight weeks, culminating with the season finale on Oct. 9. Here’s the full rundown:

Episode 1 – Aug. 14

Episode 2 – Aug. 14

Episode 3 – Aug. 21

Episode 4 – Aug. 28

Episode 5 – Sept. 4

Episode 6 – Sept. 11

Episode 7 – Sept. 18

Episode 8 – Sept. 25

Episode 9 – Oct. 2

Episode 10 – Oct. 9

What is “Bad Monkey” about?

Based on Carl Hiaasen’s best-selling novel, Vaughn plays a former police officer who has a chance to get his job back when he’s given the opportunity to investigate a murder after a severed arm crops up. Here’s the official logline:

“A detective turned restaurant inspector in Southern Florida is pulled into a world of greed and corruption after a tourist finds a severed arm while fishing. And yes, there’s a monkey.”

Who’s in the “Bad Monkey” cast?

Vaughn stars alongside L. Scott Caldwell, Rob Delaney, Meredith Hagner, Natalie Martinez, Michelle Monaghan, Ronald Peet, and Jodie Turner-Smith. Guest stars include Zach Braff and John Ortiz.