‘The Trial of the Chicago 7’ Leads All Films as BAFTA Unveils Longlists for Film Awards

AWARDS BEAT
The British Academy of Film and Television Arts has unveiled “longlists” that narrow the field in 24 categories at the EE British Academy Film Awards. The longlists were part of an overhaul of BAFTA voting procedures instituted in September to increase the diversity of nominations. Longlists existed in BAFTA voting prior to 2012 but were eliminated that year.
Aaron Sorkin’s “The Trial of the Chicago 7” led all films by being longlisted in 15 different categories, buoyed by four different cast members in the Best Supporting Actor category. It was followed by David Fincher’s “Mank” with 14, Emerald Fennell’s “Promising Young Woman” with 13 and Paul Greengrass’ “News of the World” with 12.
Other films that hit double digits included “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” and “The Mauritanian,” which were each shortlisted in 11 categories.
The lists cast a wide net, with Best Film semifinalists including everything from “Da 5 Bloods,” “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” and “Nomadland” to “Soul,” “The Dig” and the Danish film “Another Round.”
Also Read: 'The Trial of the Chicago 7' Film Review: Aaron Sorkin's Vital Drama Delivers Both Talk and Action
Among the contenders who didn’t make the lists are Spike Lee, who was not on the directing list even though his film “Da 5 Bloods” was nominated in nine categories; Andra Day for “The United States vs. Billie Holiday,” Bill Murray for “On the Rocks” and Jared Leto for “The Little Things,” who were left out one day after being nominated for Golden Globe Awards; and Colman Domingo and Glynn Turman from “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom,” who didn’t make it onto the list in the crowded Best Supporting Actor category.
The lists cut the contenders to between six and 20 films in advance of a second round of voting. In the next round of voting, members must watch all of the films on a category’s longlist before voting in any category.
In the acting and directing categories, special juries selected the final three or four entries on the longlist after viewing the members’ votes. In the directing category, a special process was used to create a longlist composed of 10 male and 10 female directors.
Also Read: BAFTA Overhauls Voting Rules to Increase Diversity of Film Awards
The longlists:
BEST FILM
15 films go through to the Round Two of voting, and five will be nominated. This is the only category voted for by all film voting members in all voting rounds. 244 films were submitted for consideration.
Another Round
Da 5 Bloods
The Dig
The Father
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Mank
The Mauritanian
News of the World
Nomadland
One Night In Miami…
Promising Young Woman
Soul
Sound of Metal
The Trial of the Chicago 7
The White Tiger
OUTSTANDING BRITISH FILM
20 films will go through to Round Two of voting. The top five films from the opt-in chapter vote in Round One automatically receive a nomination. The next ranking 15 films will be considered by a jury, who will vote for five nominations. 10 films will be nominated in this category. In Round Three, the general voting membership will select the winner in this category. 74 films were submitted for consideration, all of which passed the BFI Diversity Standards.
Ammonite
Calm With Horses
County Lines
The Courier
David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet
The Dig
Emma.
The Father
Herself
His House
Limbo
The Mauritanian
Misbehaviour
Mogul Mowgli
Promising Young Woman
Radioactive
Rebecca
Rocks
Saint Maud
Supernova
OUTSTANDING DEBUT BY A BRITISH WRITER, DIRECTOR OR PRODUCER
12 films have been longlisted, and five will be nominated. The longlist, nominees and winner in this category are voted on by a jury. 49 films were submitted for consideration.
The Australian Dream
Being A Human Person
Calm with Horses
His House
Limbo
Moffie
Mogul Mowgli
Rare Beasts
Rocks
The Reason I Jump
Saint Maud
White Riot
FILM NOT IN ENGLISH LANGUAGE
15 films will progress to Round Two of voting, and five will be nominated. This category is voted for in all three Rounds by an opt-in Chapter. 56 films were submitted for consideration.
Another Round
Bacurau
Collective
Dear Comrades!
I’m No Longer Here (Ya No Estoy Aqui)
The Life Ahead
Les Misérables
Minari
The Mole Agent
New Order
The Painter and the Thief
Quo Vadis, Aida?
System Crasher
The Traitor
The Truffle Hunters
DOCUMENTARY
15 films will progress to Round Two of voting and five will be nominated. This category is voted for in all three Rounds by an opt-in Chapter. 77 films were submitted for consideration.
All In: The Fight For Democracy
Athlete A
Beastie Boys Story
Becoming
Billie
Collective
Crip Camp
David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet
Dick Johnson is Dead
The Dissident
I Am Greta
MLK/FBI
My Octopus Teacher
The Social Dilemma
The Truffle Hunters
ANIMATED FILM
Six films will progress to Round Two of voting, and three will be nominated. This category is voted for in all three Rounds by an opt-in Chapter. 13 films were submitted for consideration.
The Croods: A New Age
Onward
Over the Moon
Soul
The Willoughbys
Wolfwalkers
DIRECTOR
20 films will progress to Round Two of voting, and six will be nominated. Round One is a chapter vote, Round Two is voted on by a jury (nominations) and Round Three is voted on by the general membership (winner). To determine this longlist, in Round One, the directing chapter voted; the top eight female and top eight male directed films were automatically longlisted. The remaining 2 female and 2 male directors were voted for by a Longlisting jury, who have considered the next 10 ranking female and male directed films. A jury will vote for the six nominations. In Round Three, the general voting membership will select the winner. 226 films were submitted for consideration.
Another Round
The Assistant
Babyteeth
The Dig
The Father
The Forty-Year-Old Version
Mank
The Mauritanian
Minari
My Octopus Teacher
News of the World
Nomadland
One Night In Miami…
Promising Young Woman
Quo Vadis, Aida?
Rocks
Saint Maud
Tenet
The Trial of the Chicago 7
The White Tiger
ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY
15 films will progress to Round Two, and five will be nominated. Round One is a chapter vote, Round Two is a chapter vote (nominations) and in Round Three, the general voting membership will select the winner. 104 films were submitted for consideration.
Ammonite
Another Round
The Assistant
Da 5 Bloods
The Forty-Year-Old Version
Judas and the Black Messiah
Mank
Minari
Never Rarely Sometimes Always
Promising Young Woman
Rocks
Saint Maud
Soul
Sound of Metal
The Trial of the Chicago 7
ADAPTED SCREENPLAY
15 films will progress to Round Two, and five will be nominated. Round One is a chapter vote, Round Two is a chapter vote (nominations) and in Round Three, the general voting membership will select the winner. 61 films were submitted for consideration.
Babyteeth
Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
The Dig
Emma.
The Father
Hillbilly Elegy
I’m Thinking of Ending Things
The Invisible Man
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
The Mauritanian
News of the World
Nomadland
One Night In Miami…
Pieces of a Woman
The White Tiger
LEADING ACTRESS
15 performances will progress to Round Two of voting, and six will be nominated. To determine this longlist, in Round One the acting chapter voted; the top 12 were automatically longlisted. The remaining three places have been voted on by the Longlisting jury, who have considered the next 10 placed performances from the chapter vote. Round Two is voted on by a jury who will vote for the six nominations. In Round Three, the general voting membership will select the winner in this category. 126 performances were submitted for consideration.
Amy Adams Hillbilly Elegy
Bukky Bakray Rocks
Radha Blank The Forty-Year-Old Version
Jessie Buckley I’m Thinking of Ending Things
Morfydd Clark Saint Maud
Viola Davis Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Julia Garner The Assistant
Vanessa Kirby Pieces of a Woman
Sophia Loren The Life Ahead
Frances McDormand Nomadland
Carey Mulligan Promising Young Woman
Wunmi Mosaku His House
Kate Winslet Ammonite
Alfre Woodard Clemency
Zendaya Malcolm & Marie
LEADING ACTOR
15 performances will progress to Round Two of voting, and six will be nominated. To determine this longlist, in Round One the acting chapter voted; the top 12 were automatically longlisted. The remaining three places have been voted on by the Longlisting jury, who have considered the next 10 placed performances from the chapter vote. Round Two is voted on by a jury who will vote for the six nominations. In Round Three, the general voting membership will select the winner in this category. 122 performances were submitted for consideration.
Riz Ahmed Sound of Metal
Kingsley Ben-Adir One Night In Miami…
Chadwick Boseman Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Ralph Fiennes The Dig
Adarsh Gourav The White Tiger
Tom Hanks News of the World
Anthony Hopkins The Father
Cosmo Jarvis Calm With Horses
Delroy Lindo Da 5 Bloods
Mads Mikkelsen Another Round
Gary Oldman Mank
Tahar Rahim The Mauritanian
LaKeith Stanfield Judas and the Black Messiah
John David Washington Malcolm & Marie
Steven Yeun Minari
SUPPORTING ACTRESS
15 performances will progress to Round Two of voting, and six will be nominated. To determine this longlist, in Round One the acting chapter voted; the top 12 were automatically longlisted. The remaining three places have been voted on by the Longlisting jury, who have considered the next 10 placed performances from the chapter vote. Round Two is voted on by a jury who will vote for the six nominations. In Round Three, the general voting membership will select the winner in this category. 234 performances were submitted for consideration.
Niamh Algar Calm With Horses
Kosar Ali Rocks
Maria Bakalova Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Ellen Burstyn Pieces of a Woman
Priyanka Chopra Jonas The White Tiger
Glenn Close Hillbilly Elegy
Olivia Colman The Father
Jennifer Ehle Saint Maud
Dominique Fishback Judas and the Black Messiah
Jodie Foster The Mauritanian
Ashley Madekwe County Lines
Amanda Seyfried Mank
Saoirse Ronan Ammonite
Yuh-Jung Youn Minari
Helena Zengel News of the World
SUPPORTING ACTOR
15 performances will progress to Round Two of voting, and six will be nominated. To determine this longlist, in Round One the acting chapter voted; the top 12 were automatically longlisted. The remaining three places have been voted on by the Longlisting jury, who have considered the next 10 placed performances from the chapter vote. Round Two is voted on by a jury who will vote for the six nominations. In Round Three, the general voting membership will select the winner in this category. 298 performances were submitted for consideration.
Chadwick Boseman Da 5 Bloods
Bo Burnham Promising Young Woman
Sacha Baron Cohen The Trial of the Chicago 7
Benedict Cumberbatch The Mauritanian
Daniel Kaluuya Judas and the Black Messiah
Barry Keoghan Calm With Horses
Alan Kim Minari
Frank Langella The Trial of the Chicago 7
Leslie Odom Jr. One Night In Miami…
Clarke Peters Da 5 Bloods
Eddie Redmayne The Trial of the Chicago 7
Mark Rylance The Trial of the Chicago 7
Paul Raci Sound of Metal
David Strathairn Nomadland
Stanley Tucci Supernova
CASTING
15 films will progress to Round Two of voting, and five will be nominated. Round One is a chapter vote, Round Two is voted on by a jury (nominations) and in Round Three, the general voting membership will select the winner. 112 films were submitted in this category. Casting Statements, written by the Casting Directors about the casting process, are provided by the entrants and shared with the jury in Round Two and published on BAFTA View.
Babyteeth
Calm With Horses
Da 5 Bloods
Judas and the Black Messiah
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Mank
Minari
The Mauritanian
One Night In Miami…
Pieces of a Woman
Promising Young Woman
Rocks
Saint Maud
Sound of Metal
The Trial of the Chicago 7
CINEMATOGRAPHY
15 films will progress to Round Two, and five will be nominated. Round One is a chapter vote, Round Two is a chapter vote (nominations) and in Round Three, the general voting membership will select the winner. 183 films were submitted for consideration.
Ammonite
The Dig
Greyhound
Judas and the Black Messiah
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Mank
The Mauritanian
The Midnight Sky
News of the World
Nomadland
Rebecca
Saint Maud
Tenet
The Trial of the Chicago 7
The White Tiger
COSTUME DESIGN
15 films will progress to Round Two, and five will be nominated. Round One is a chapter vote, Round Two is a chapter vote (nominations) and in Round Three, the general voting membership will select the winner. 133 films were submitted for consideration.
Ammonite
The Dig
Emma.
Hillbilly Elegy
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Mank
Misbehaviour
Mulan
News of the World
Promising Young Woman
Radioactive
Rebecca
The Secret Garden
The Trial of the Chicago 7
The United States Vs. Billie Holiday
EDITING
15 films will progress to Round Two, and five will be nominated. Round One is a chapter vote, Round Two is a chapter vote (nominations) and in Round Three, the general voting membership will select the winner. 203 films were submitted for consideration.
Another Round
Da 5 Bloods
The Father
Judas and the Black Messiah
Mank
The Mauritanian
News of the World
Nomadland
Promising Young Woman
Rocks
Saint Maud
Sound of Metal
Tenet
The Trial of the Chicago 7
The White Tiger
MAKE UP & HAIR
15 films will progress to Round Two, and five will be nominated. Round One is a chapter vote, Round Two is a chapter vote (nominations) and in Round Three, the general voting membership will select the winner. 131 films were submitted for consideration.
Ammonite
Blithe Spirit
The Dig
Emma.
Hillbilly Elegy
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Mank
Mulan
Pinocchio
Promising Young Woman
Rebecca
The Trial of the Chicago 7
True History of the Kelly Gang
The United States Vs. Billie Holiday
Wonder Woman 1984
ORIGINAL SCORE
15 films will progress to Round Two, and five will be nominated. Round One is a chapter vote, Round Two is a chapter vote (nominations) and in Round Three, the general voting membership will select the winner. 133 films were submitted for consideration. Music cue sheets are provided by the entrants and published on BAFTA View for the music chapter in Rounds One and Two, and for all voting members in Round Three.
Ammonite
Da 5 Bloods
David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet
Hillbilly Elegy
The Little Things
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Mank
The Midnight Sky
Minari
News of the World
Promising Young Woman
Saint Maud
Soul
Tenet
The Trial of the Chicago 7
PRODUCTION DESIGN
15 films will progress to Round Two, and five will be nominated. Round One is a chapter vote, Round Two is a chapter vote (nominations) and in Round Three, the general voting membership will select the winner. 146 films were submitted for consideration.
Ammonite
The Dig
Emma.
The Father
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Mank
The Midnight Sky
News of the World
Promising Young Woman
Radioactive
Rebecca
The Secret Garden
Tenet
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Wonder Woman 1984
SPECIAL VISUAL EFFECTS
15 films will progress to Round Two, and five will be nominated. Round One is a chapter vote, Round Two is a chapter vote (nominations) and in Round Three, the general voting membership will select the winner. 55 films were submitted for consideration. Entrants can submit a supporting Statement and a show-reel of the SVFX work (up to five minutes in duration); this will be published on BAFTA View for the chapter in Round Two and general voting members in Round Three.
Da 5 Bloods
Greyhound
The Invisible Man
Mank
The Midnight Sky
Mulan
News of the World
The Old Guard
The One and Only Ivan
Pinocchio
The Secret Garden
Sonic The Hedgehog
Soul
Tenet
Wonder Woman 1984
SOUND
15 films will progress to Round Two, and five will be nominated. Round One is a chapter vote, Round Two is a chapter vote (nominations) and in Round Three, the general voting membership will select the winner. 170 films were submitted for consideration.
Greyhound
The Invisible Man
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Mank
The Mauritanian
The Midnight Sky
News of the World
Nomadland
Promising Young Woman
Saint Maud
Soul
Sound of Metal
Tenet
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Wonder Woman 1984
BRITISH SHORT ANIMATION
Six films have been longlisted, and three will be nominated. Rounds One and Two (longlist and nominations) are a jury vote, and an opt in chapter will select the winner in Round Three.
Bench
Cha
Chado
The Fire Next Time
The Owl and the Pussycat
The Song of A Lost Boy
BRITISH SHORT FILM
10 films have been longlisted, and five will be nominated. Rounds One and Two (longlist and nominations) are a jury vote, and an opt in chapter will select the winner in Round Three.
The Birth Of Valerie Venus
Dad Was
Dọlápọ Is Fine
Eyelash
Lizard
Lucky Break
Miss Curvy
My Brother’s Keeper
The Present
Tic Toc