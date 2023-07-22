“Barbie,” which is undoubtedly the cinematic event of the year (especially as movies are starting to dwindle in the upcoming months as the two strikes rage on), is finally here. And everyone is going to see it. But a key question remains: does the Margot Robbie-led comedy have a post-credits scene? In the post-Marvel Studios world, is anyone safe from having to sit around until after the credits for a dinky scene that probably doesn’t amount to much?

We feel your pain and we’re ready to help. Read on how long you have to sit on your rump after “Barbie” concludes.

Does “Barbie” have a post-credits scene?

We don’t know how to break this to you, but no.

Really?

Yes!

But certainly it’s being set up as the beginning of a new franchise?

Honestly, that’s sort of unclear. “Barbie” was co-written (with her life and creative partner Noah Baumbach) by Greta Gerwig, who had previously directed “Lady Bird” and “Little Women.” She has previously stated that she wants to direct movies of all sizes – but she didn’t mention anything about a “Barbie” follow-up. Also, Gerwig will be very busy for the foreseeable, post-strikes future – she’s signed on to direct at least two movies based on C.S. Lewis’ classic stories “The Chronicles of Narnia” for Netflix. That makes a “Barbie” sequel from this creative team unlikely, at least right now. Meaning that nothing really needs to be teased in a post-credits sequence.

Who else stars in “Barbie?”

The question should probably be who doesn’t star in “Barbie?” Ryan Gosling, Issa Rae, Kate McKinnon, Alexandra Shipp, Hari Nef, Simu Liu, Dua Lipa, John Cena, Will Ferrell, Rhea Perlman, Kingsley Ben-Adir and Helen Mirren are just a few of the performers who pop up in “Barbie” (sans their original packaging).

How long is “Barbie?”

114 minutes. See, aren’t you glad there’s no post-credits scene? Especially if you’ve still got “Oppenheimer” to watch.

Wait, does “Oppenheimer” have a post-credits scene?

No.

Whew.

Yeah tell me about it.

“Barbie” is in theaters now.