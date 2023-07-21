Here Are All the Songs in ‘Barbie’

It's a Barbie world but Ryan Gosling contributes twice to the film's soundtrack

Ryan Gosling as Ken in "Barbie" (Warner Bros)
Ryan Gosling as Ken in "Barbie" (Warner Bros)

Greta Gerwig’s “Barbie” has officially arrived to turn the rest of the summer pink, just like Lizzo’s song that kicks off the film’s soundtrack. The “Barbie” album is available on vinyl, and it includes a collection of some of pop culture’s most-talked-about musical artists, perfect for the contemporary take on Mattel’s 63-year-old toy. Balanced with fun sugary bops and more existential ballads, the “Barbie” soundtrack compliments the fun and more serious themes behind the doll in the movie, directed and co-written by Greta Gerwig.”

One might think that Lady Gaga’s “Plastic Doll” or the Foo Fighters’ “Doll” or even Melanie Martinez’s “Dollhouse” would feature on the soundtrack to a film about plastic dolls, but Mark Ronson recruited quite a roster of talent to write new original songs for the movie. Star Dua Lipa has a disco-y dance number, and Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice reimagined Aqua’s “Barbie Girl.” Khalid, Sam Smith, Charli XCX, Dominic Fike, HAIM, Brandi Carlile and more also contributed music.

Here are all the songs in “Barbie,” but a slight spoiler warning applies:

  • “Pink” by Lizzo
  • “Dance the Night” by Dua Lipa
  • “Barbie World (with Aqua)” by Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice
  • “Speed Drive” by Charli XCX
  • “WATATI (feat. Aldo Ranks)” by Karol G
  • “Man I Am” by Sam Smith
  • “Journey to the Real World” by Tame Impala”
  • “I’m Just Ken” by Ryan Gosling
  • “Hey Blondie” by Dominic Fike
  • “Home” by HAIM
  • “What Was I Made For?” by Billie Eilish
  • “Forever & Again” by The Kid Laroi
  • “Silver Platter” by Khalid
  • “Angel” by Pink Pantheress
  • “Butterflies” by Gayle
  • “Choose Your Fighter” by Ava Max
  • “Barbie Dreams (Feat. Kaliii)” by FIFTY FIFTY, Kaliii
  • “Push” (Matchbox 20) Covered by Ryan Gosling
  • “Closer to Fine” by Brandi Carlile and Catherine Carlile

Here is the full playlist on Spotify:

