Billie Eilish Weathers Existential Storm in ‘What Was I Made For?’ Music Video (Watch)

Billie Eilish’s “Barbie” single “What Was I Made For?” was released Thursday, and it captures the gloom that can lie underneath all the glitz and glam of the pink plastic dream world found in Greta Gerwig’s film.

“I used to float, now I just fall down,” Eilish croons in a soft voice reminiscent of her early hit “Ocean Eyes.” “I used to know, but I’m not sure now.”

These lyrics call to mind how Margot Robbie’s Barbie loses the ability to float down from her dream house in one of the film’s three trailers. As Eilish sits down in a yellow dress and platinum blonde wig styled in Barbie’s signature ponytail and curled bangs, she holds up a Barbie box filled with miniature doll outfits that she begins to unpack.

“Takin’ a drive, I was an ideal, Looked so alive, turns out I’m not real,” she continues as she opens a box of accessories. “Just somethin’ you paid for.”

Some of the outfits Eilish hangs on the miniature rack look similar to certain ensembles she has worn in the past to carpets and more. First, the ground shakes, then a violent gust of wind knocks over all her progress as she sings the next lines.

“When did it end? All the enjoyment,” she sings. “I’m sad again, don’t tell my boyfriend. It’s not what he’s made for.”

These lyrics call to mind Ken’s own existentialism, which viewers can see in a Warner Bros. clip released of Ryan Gosling singing about his Ken-ness. On the second round of the course, it starts to rain on Eilish.

She finishes the song with a more hopeful outlook: “Think I forgot how to be happy, Somethin’ I’m not, but somethin’ I can be. Somethin’ I’m made for.”

Eilish’s ballad joins artists like KAROL G, Nicki Minaj, Sam Smith, Fifty Fifty, Dua Lipa and more on the “Barbie” album.