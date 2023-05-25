As if anticipation for Greta Gerwig’s “Barbie” movie couldn’t be higher, soundtrack details for the film were announced on Thursday and this thing is stacked. In addition to the previously announced Dua Lipa, the soundtrack will also feature songs by Lizzo, Nicki Minaj, Haim, Ava Max, Charlie XCX, Dominic Fike, Fifty Fifty, Gayle, Ice Spice, Kali, Karol G, Khalid, Pink Pantheress, Tame Impala and The Kid Laroi.

And even more artists will be announced at a later date. Dua Lipa’s first single from the album will be released on Friday.

Grammy-winning producer Mark Ronson, whose work ranges from Lady Gaga to Bruno Mars to Duran Duran, serves as executive music producer for the album.

And for those a bit befuddled as to Gosling’s inclusion on the soundtrack, a gentle reminder that he has a band called Dead Man’s Bones that released its first album in 2009 and, of course, sang in the Oscar-winning “La La Land.”

Gerwig co-wrote “Barbie” with Noah Baumbach and directs the film, which stars Margot Robbie and Gosling as the main Barbie and Ken but takes place in a fantasy world populated by many different Barbies and Kens.

The film opens exclusively in theaters on July 21, the same day the soundtrack will be released.

Issa Rae (“Insecure”) will play President Barbie, Hari Nef (“And Just Like That…”) will play a Barbie doctor, Emma Mackey (“Sex Education”) will play a Barbie who has a Nobel Prize in physics, Kate McKinnon (“Saturday Night Live”) will play a Barbie always in the splits, Ana Cruz Kayne (“Little Women”) will play a Supreme Court Justice Barbie, Sharon Rooney (“Dumbo”) will play a lawyer Barbie and Emerald Fennell (“Promising Young Woman”) will play a Midge Barbie. Midge was marketed as Barbie’s best friend, and a later pregnant version of the Midge doll was taken off the market due to controversy. Alexandra Shipp (“Tick, Tick, Boom…”) will play a celebrated author Barbie, Ritu Arya (“The Umbrella Academy”) will play a Pulitzer prize-winning Barbie.

Simu Liu (Marvel’s “Shang-Chi”), Kingsley Ben-Adir (“High Fidelity,” Marvel’s “Secret Invasion”), Scott Evans (“Almost Love”), Ncuti Gatwa (“Sex Education”) will play alternate versions of Ken. There’s only one Allan though, and that is Michael Cera (“Superbad”). America Ferrera (“Superstore”), Will Ferrell, Ariana Greenblatt (“Avengers: Infinity War”), Connor Swindells (“Sex Education”), and Jamie Demetriou (“Fleabag”) will play human characters.