America Ferrera Joins Cast of Greta Gerwig’s ‘Barbie’ Film

America Ferrera has joined the cast of Warner Bros’ “Barbie” film, TheWrap confirmed.

Greta Gerwig is directing “Barbie,” in which Ferrera will star opposite Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie. Robbie will play Barbie and Gosling will play Ken, but it is not yet known which role Ferrera will play.

Gerwig wrote the screenplay, along with her partner Noah Baumbach, an individual with knowledge told TheWrap. This will be Gerwig’s third feature film following her debut, “Lady Bird,” and her adaptation of “Little Women,” both of which scored Best Picture nominations at the Oscars.

Executive producers are Josey McNamara for LuckyChap Entertainment. Robbie will also produce with Tom Ackerley for LuckyChap Entertainment alongside Mattel executive producer Robbie Brenner, who heads the toy company’s film division.

The film moved from Sony — where it was slated for a June 29, 2018 release and was to be produced by Amy Pascal, Walter F. Parkes, Laurie MacDonald and Mattel president and COO Richard Dickson — to Warner Bros. “Barbe” marks the first announced deal coming out of Mattel’s newly-established Mattel Films, as well as the first collaboration between Mattel Films and Warner Bros. Pictures. The rights returned to Mattel in 2018 after Sony’s 2014 deal fell through.

In 2014, it was announced Mattel would be partnering with Sony for a movie based on the popular doll, and at one point, Amy Schumer was attached to star. Schumer later dropped out due to scheduling conflicts, and Anne Hathaway was set to step in.

The script for “Barbie” has been worked on by various writers, with Diablo Cody, Lindsey Beer, Jenny Bicks, Kim Caramele, Bert V. Royal and Hilary Winston all sharing writing credit. When Schumer was first cast in the role, the original synopsis for the film followed a Barbie doll who goes to the real world after finding that she does not fit in the doll world because of her unique nature.