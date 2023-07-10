“Barbie” star Ryan Gosling doubted his “Kenergy” for the Greta Gerwig film, but now he has become one with his character.

“I did doubt my Kenergy in the beginning. This was such a perfect tonal symphony that I didn’t want to be the one instrument that was out of tune,” he told Jess Cagle on SiriusXM. “I wasn’t sure I could do it. I know they thought I could, but then I thought well, ‘I don’t know, that’s what they think.’ I just decided I’m gonna Ken as hard as I can. You know I Ken’ed in the morning I Ken’ed at night if I’m honest, I’m Ken’ning a little bit right now.”

Gosling appeared in the interview with Gerwig, costar Margot Robbie, and other cast members — Issa Rae, Kate McKinnon, America Ferrera and Michael Cera. Gerwig and Robbie discussed how they begged Gosling to play Ken.

“In the end, I promised Ryan a present every day if he did the movie,” Robbie said. “And then when he did do the movie, I was like, ‘Oh s–t, I gotta get so many presents.’”

These gifts, given to Gosling in pink boxes from Barbie every day on set, included a puka shell necklace, a horse-themed lunchbox and more. Warner Bros. released a clip of Gosling singing about Ken’s thoughts Monday.

“I just don’t know who I am without you,” Gosling sobs at the beginning of the clip to Robbie’s Barbie, who replies, “You’re Ken!”

“But it’s Barbie and Ken,” Gosling replies. “There is no just Ken.”

The main Ken then breaks into song about how he wants to be more than friends with Barbie.

“Doesn’t seem to matter what I do,” he croons. “I’m always number two.”

A montage of scenes in which Ken accompanies Barbie to the real world plays as Ken sings about living in Barbie’s shadow.

“I have feelings that I can’t explain,” Gosling continues. “Drivin’ me insane. All my life I’ve been so polite, ‘cause I’m just Ken. Anywhere else I’d be a 10. Is it my destiny to live a lie, a life of blonde fragility”?

Watch the full clip of Gosling Ken-ning below: