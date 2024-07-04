Basic Crafts to Studios: ‘Be Prepared to Bargain and Care About Our Issues’

With the Fourth of July on Thursday, Teamsters Local 399 and the Basic Crafts have sent out its customary memo signaling the end of negotiations for the week on Wednesday, warning members of “fearmongering” that may come from the studios and their labor representatives, the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers.

We expect over the next several weeks to see the companies attempt to use fear mongering tactics against the reasonable terms and conditions our members are fighting for in these negotiations,” the memo reads.

“As the crew unions that make up much of the working class of Hollywood, these companies can and should respect their drivers, electricians, laborers, location professionals, plasterers, caterers, plumbers, animal trainers / wranglers and more. Our members will not be the ones expected to balance the budget of the company’s poor business decisions over the last year.”

Negotiations are currently set to take place through July 19 but may be extended if necessary. The Basic Crafts has informed the AMPTP that it will not agree to an extension past the July 31 expiration date of its current contract.

“Next week, we hope to see the AMPTP ready to sit back down at the table and be prepared to bargain and ‘care’ about the issues our members face. As shared before, we have no interest in negotiating against ourselves,” the memo reads.