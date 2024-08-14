It’s summa, summa, summa-time in “Bel-Air” Season 3, and Carlton Banks (Olly Sholotan) and the cast are ready to hit the streets and show Will (Jabari Banks) what it’s like in sunny Los Angeles when school is out.

The series, which premieres on Peacock with the first three episodes on Thursday, Aug. 15, will kick off right where last season left off, but the Banks family has an all-new set of challenges to overcome.

Peacock’s synopsis for Season 3 reads: “School’s out for the summer, and Will is doing Bel-Air his way. Being a part of the Banks family has given him a new perspective – it isn’t just about wealth, it means that Will now has options to lean into other things that excite him and has the privilege to dream bigger. As Will makes an exciting pivot, he finds a partner in Carlton, who desperately wants to leave his life of addiction behind and rebuild his damaged reputation. And while the dynamic duo has a lot of exciting wins, working together also reveals fundamental differences in their backgrounds and worldviews.”

The main “Bel-Air” cast is set to return, but there are also some newbies joining the fun, including Alycia Pascual-Pena, who plays Amira. Jazlyn Martin will also reprise her role as Jackie, and the original Geoffrey, Joseph Marcell, comes in as a “a mysterious member of the Banks family’s past.”

Check out the full main cast for “Bel-Air” below.

Jabari Banks as Will Smith

Jabari Banks as Will in Season 3 of “Bel-Air” (Peacock)

Jabari Banks is the same suave and confident teen from Philly, but in Season 3, he’s opening himself up to new ventures and opportunities, while keeping his social life intact. This time around, Will is leaning into his new life in Bel-Air by partnering up with his cousin Carlton on an effort that will strengthen their entrepreneurial muscles.

Aside from his role in “Bel-Air,” some of Banks’ notable work was in J.C. Lee’s “Bad Genius.” He’s also set to start in Donald Glover’s “American Dream: The 21 Savage Story.”

Olly Sholotan as Carlton Banks

Olly Sholotan as Carlton Banks in Season 3 of “Bel-Air” (Peacock)

In Season 3 of “Bel-Air,” Olly Sholotan brings Carlton Banks back into his groove and into a life of sobriety following his drug addiction pitfall last season. He’s opening up his mind to new collaborations, including one with his cousin Will, and opening himself up to love, even if it comes from a not-so-traditional dating arena.

Sholotan’s previous work can be seen in “Run Hide Fight,” “Gigi & Nate,” “Partying With Communists,” “You, Me & Joe” and more.

Adrian Holmes as Phillip “Uncle Phil” Banks

Adrian Holmes as Uncle Phil in Season 3 of “Bel-Air” (Peacock)

Adrian Holmes returns as the co-lead of the Banks family household Uncle Phillip Banks. In Season 3, Uncle Phil is still juggling his career as he develops his growing law firm whilst trying to be a present husband, father and uncle. There’s no doubt that he and his wife, Vivian, could butt heads in their efforts to maintain their romance and their professional endeavors.

Some of Holmes’ acting credits include “Chained,” “Wrecked,” “The Christmas Doctor,” “Debug,” “Vendetta,” “Enhanced” and more.

Cassandra Freeman as Vivian “Aunt Viv” Banks

Cassandra Freeman as Vivian Banks in Season 3 of “Bel-Air” (Peacock)

Cassandra Freeman comes back in as Vivian “Aunt Viv” Banks, the co-lead of the Banks family and she’s taking a deep plunge into her passion for art and not looking back. She and Phillip are still putting their marriage at the forefront, but there is one suspicious item on the table Aunt Viv still needs clarity on from her hubby.

Freeman’s acting credits include “I Think I Love My Wife,” “The Enemy Within,” “Inside Man,” “Blue Caprice” and more.

Coco Jones as Hilary Banks

Coco Jones as Hilary Banks in Season 3 of “Bel-Air” (Peacock)

Coco Jones is the Banks family duchess Hilary Banks. She’s confident, creative and always up on the trends, which is why her influencer/branding business is booming better than ever. Last season, Hilary decided to explore a relationship with her persistent suitor Lamarcus, and while everything appears to be smiles and sunshine, her heart still beats for Jazz.

The Grammy award-winning musician and actress is best known as a songstress, and her previous acting roles in “Good Luck Charlie,” “Vampires vs the Bronx,” “Let It Shine” and more.

Akira Akbar as Ashley Banks

Akira Akbar as Ashley Banks in Season 3 of “Bel-Air” (Peacock)

Akira Akbar pivots back into her role as Ashley Banks in “Bel-Air.” The rebellious, politically aware, and high-spirited adolescent is showing a bit more of a skepticism this season, specifically as it relates to her family, their personal decisions and Carlton’s path forward with his drug addiction. Nevertheless, she’s enjoying life and her new friendships.

Akbar’s past roles were in “We Can Be Heroes,” “Family Reunion,” “Love You Anyway” and “Captain Marvel.”

Jimmy Akingbola as Geoffrey

Jimmy Akingbola as Geoffrey in Season 3 of “Bel-Air” (Peacock)

Jimmy Akingbola makes his return as the Banks family’s reserved and dapper manager Geoffrey. While he’s always cool, calm and collected, Geoffrey is forced to confront some difficult decisions he made in his past. In the midst of that, he continues to serve as Phillip’s right hand and as a mentor to the Banks family children.

The Nigerian-British actor has previously starred in “Kate & Koji,” “The Tower,” “In the Long Run,” “Sorry, I Didn’t Know” and more.

Jordan L. Jones as Jazz

Jordan L. Jones as Jazz in Season 3 of “Bel-Air” (Peacock)

Jordan L. Jones is the cool, fun and stylish record store owner who befriends Will after his move from Philly to Los Angeles. He’s never involved in the drama, as he’s focused on seeing his business thrive and developing himself as an entrepreneur. His other connection to the Banks family is his love for Hilary Banks. The two have yet to rekindle their connection ever since Hilary opted to see where things go with Lamarcus, but that doesn’t mean all hope is lost in Season 3.

Jones’ past work includes “Mainstream,” “Rel,” “South Central Love,” “Wisdom of the Crowd” and more.

Simone Joy Jones as Lisa Wilkes

Simone Joy Jones in Season 3 of “Bel-Air” (Peacock)

Simone Joy Jones reprises her role as Will Smith’s on-and-off again boo thang, Lisa Wilkes. She’s intelligent, confident, career-driven and does her best to keep Will on top of his game. In the past, he’s kept a relationship with Lisa in limbo, but things could get more serious in Season 3. In the meantime, Lisa’s summer is booked and busy, and it doesn’t look like she’ll be distracted whatsoever.

Jones’ resume is packed with roles in TV and film, including “Don’t Tell Mom the Babysitter’s Dead,” “Anything’s Possible,” “The Son of No One” and “The Chair.”