Former Disney Exec Sells Digital Sports Startup Mojo to TeamSnap

Mojo Sports, a youth sports media platform that was founded by former head of ABC Television Group Ben Sherwood in 2019, has been acquired by TeamSnap, the leading provider of sports management software announced on Thursday.

Sherwood, whose Mojo team will become part of TeamSnap, will also serve as a board member at TeamSnap. He called the deal “a perfect fit.”

In a statement, Sherwood said, “Not only do we share a common vision of transforming youth sports with the best of content and technology, together we can create truly unforgettable experiences for players, families, fans and sports organizations.”

Peter Frintzilas, CEO of TeamSnap said in a statement, “The Mojo team has built the leading consumer-focused digital experience in youth sports. Their professional league and club partnerships, video streaming platform and coach development tools will add compelling new value to our TeamSnap community.”

Frintzilas added, “This is a defining moment for TeamSnap and for youth sports. This acquisition, combined with the significant investment we have put into the TeamSnap platform over the last two and a half years, and the distribution power of our millions of active users, solidifies our position as a leader in this next evolutionary phase of sports technology.”



Sherwood was Walt Disney Company as co-chairman of media networks and president of ABC. After he left in 2019, he and Mojo co-founder Reed Shaffner launched their award-winning app in February 2021.

Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

The sellers of Mojo were advised by Gunderson Dettmer for legal counsel and Whisper Advisors for investment banking services. Kirkland & Ellis provided legal counsel, and GP Bullhound and ThoughtSource provided advisory services for TeamSnap.

Mojo, a TeamSnap company, launched Thursday and the Mojo app and its content will continue to be available to its 5 million users worldwide.