Bernie Sanders Stands by His Criticism of Democrats, Shrugging Off Nancy Pelosi: ‘Working People Are Extremely Angry’ | Video

Bernie Sanders didn’t seem to mourn the potential loss of Nancy Pelosi’s respect Sunday morning on “Meet the Press.” Sanders reiterated his post-election claim that the Democratic Party has “abandoned the working class,” and told host Kristen Welker, “Look, the working people of this country are extremely angry. They have a right to be angry.”

Welker played Sanders a soundbite of Pelosi underscoring her disappointment in his statement. Pelosi said, “Bernie Sanders has not won — let me, with all due respect, and I have a great deal of respect for him, for what he stands for, but I don’t respect him saying that the Democrat Party has abandoned the working-class families.”

“Well, Nancy’s a friend of mine, and we’ve worked together on many issues,” Sanders began. “But here is the reality I have to say to Nancy. In the Senate, in the last two years, we have not even brought forth legislation to raise the minimum wage to a living wage, despite the fact that some 20 million people in this country are working for less than $15 an hour.”

“We’re not talking about defined benefit pension plans so that our elderly can retire with security. We’re not talking about lifting the cap on Social Security so that we can extend the solvency on Social Security and raise benefits,” he added. “Bottom line, if you’re an average working person out there, do you really think that the Democratic Party is going to the mat, taking on powerful special interests, and fighting for you? I think the overwhelming answer is no, and that is what has got to change.”

Sanders also insisted that President Biden shoulders much of the blame for Kamala Harris’ loss Tuesday. Biden said he “would be the most progressive president since FDR” ahead of his election, and “the agenda that he has pushed through has been an extraordinarily strong one,” but it hasn’t been enough.

“But that agenda has got to be placed within the overall context of American society today,” Sanders added. “And that American society today is one in which tens of millions of working families and elderly people are struggling while the people on top have never had it so good.”

