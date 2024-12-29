Year 2024 has officially come to a close, which means it’s time to recap some of the best documentaries, and there were a lot.

From the top of the year all the way down to December, the documentary did not disappoint. The world was taken aback after Investigation Discovery released its highly-anticipated four-part docuseries “Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids of TV,” which details the numerous workplace abuse allegations involving several Nickelodeon shows and former Nick writer-producer Dan Schneider. Plus, we got an inside look at the making of “We Are the World” with Netflix’s “The Greatest Night in Pop,” and we visited wildlife matriarchies across the globe in Disney’s “Queens.”

Check out our list of the top 10 best documentaries from this year.