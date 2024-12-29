Year 2024 has officially come to a close, which means it’s time to recap some of the best documentaries, and there were a lot.
From the top of the year all the way down to December, the documentary did not disappoint. The world was taken aback after Investigation Discovery released its highly-anticipated four-part docuseries “Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids of TV,” which details the numerous workplace abuse allegations involving several Nickelodeon shows and former Nick writer-producer Dan Schneider. Plus, we got an inside look at the making of “We Are the World” with Netflix’s “The Greatest Night in Pop,” and we visited wildlife matriarchies across the globe in Disney’s “Queens.”
Check out our list of the top 10 best documentaries from this year.
‘Mr. McMahon’
“Mr. McMahon” a six-part series, details the rise of World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) cofounder and former promoter Vince McMahon. The documentary outlines McMahon’s failures successes and scandals with perspectives/insights provided by McMahon himself.
Where to watch: Netflix
“Black Twitter: A People’s History”
The three-part documentary “Black Twitter: A People’s Choice” is based on Jason Parham’s WIRED cover story “A People’s History of Black Twitter” details the origin of the internet phenomenon “Black Twitter,” and how its existence created and led trends in popular culture and impacted social and political movements.
Where to watch: Hulu
“Spacey Unmasked”
Investigation Discovery’s newest documentary, “Spacey Unmasked,” details the alleged sexual abuses by longtime Hollywood star Kevin Spacey. The two-hour film features testimonies from Spacey’s brother Randall Fowler, former “House of Cards” staffers and more. From incidents that allegedly took place on production sets, at industry parties or right inside the London-based Old Vic Theatre, several of Spacey’s alleged victims shared stories of the actor’s misconduct that took place throughout his career. The incidents span from his time in high school to his grand successes such as “American Beauty” and “House of Cards.”
Where to watch: Max
“Queens”
In Disney’s seven-part “Queens,” documentarians take delve into the lives of unique matriarchies in wildlife, spotlighting a lioness pride, bonobos in the Congo forest in Central Africa, family of elephants and more.
Where to watch: Disney+, Hulu, YouTube, Prime Video, Apple TV
“Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV”
In Investigation Discovery’s four-part documentary series “Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV,” the curtain is pulled back on a slew of workplace abuse allegations involving various Nickelodeon shows from the 1990s and 2000s — and the network’s former longtime writer, producer and showrunner Dan Schneider.
Where to watch: Discovery Plus, Philo, YouTube, The Roku Channel, YouTube TV, Max, Hulu, Sling TV, Prime Video, Investigation Discovery
“Daughters”
The Sundance-winning documentary follows the stories of four girls as they prepare for a father-daughter dance with their imprisoned dads, a special program that’s facilitated in a Washington, D.C. jail.
Where to watch: Netflix
“I Slept With 100 Men in One Day”
The mini-documentary “I Slept With 100 Men in One Day” sparked up conversation around limits and society’s opinions about of sex work/workers this year, as snippets from the nearly hour-long doc went viral online in December. The piece, which was executive produced and presented by Joshua Pieters follows Only Fans star Lily Phillips as she goes on a quest to have sex with 100 men in one day.
Where to watch: YouTube
“Freaknik: The Wildest Party Never Told”
“Freaknik: The Wildest Party Never Told” explores the creation and evolution of “Freaknik,” an Atlanta-based street party that drew in attendees by the thousands during the ’80s and ’90s.
Where to watch: Hulu, Disney+
“The Greatest Night in Pop”
In Netflix’s “The Greatest Night in Pop,” the streamer takes a look back at one of the biggest nights in music: the recording of “We Are the World” in January 1985. Footage shows how the song brought together the most iconic musicians, including Michael Jackson, Lionel Richie, Kenny Rogers, Stevie Wonder and more, to curate the history-making and award-winning track.
Where to watch: Netflix.
“Martha”
“Martha” explores the life and career success of homemaker and self-made businesswoman Martha Stewart, showing her early beginnings as a Wall Street stockbroker and her rise as a lifestyle icon, featuring insight from the pioneering businesswoman herself.
Where to watch: Netflix