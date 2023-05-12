Who doesn’t love a good scare? If you’re in search of things that go bump in the night or terrors that are sure to give you nightmares then this list is for you. While it can be frightening to pinpoint what type of frights you’re looking for, demand for horror movies is on the rise, and we’ve taken up the task of finding out which horrors are the best.
This is by no means complete as the year isn’t over just yet, but fear not dear reader. There’s already a bountiful selection of horrors that await you, here are some of the best horror movies of 2023 so far.
Universal Pictures
"M3GAN"
A high-tech updating of the “Killer Doll'' movie for the modern era. “M3GAN” isn’t afraid to wear its heart on its sleeve while delivering all the scares one would expect from a Blumhouse film. “M3GAN” is frightening, funny, and provides great commentary on numerous topics while having the right balance with it all. When she takes custody of her newly-orphaned niece (Violet McGraw), robotics engineer Gemma (Allison Williams) develops a high-tech doll, M3GAN, to be the perfect companion. Things are great until M3GAN goes haywire and develops a killer personality of her own.
Neon
"Infinity Pool"
In an overcrowded genre of criticizing the rich and privileged, “Infinity Pool” stands out by delivering a terrifying take on the 1%. Featuring hallucinogen-inspired nightmare visuals and some of the most shocking moments and gore of the year so far, “Infinity Pool” is a must-watch for fans of the more extreme side of cinema. The film follows author James Foster (Alexander Skarsgard) and his wife Em (Cleopatra Jones) as they vacation at an exclusive resort for the rich and powerful. After a chance encounter with Gabi (Mia Goth), they soon discover that they can get away with any crime… for a price.
Paramount Pictures
"Scream VI"
The latest installment in the long-running slasher franchise gets an exciting coat of paint as it brings all the Ghostface mayhem that fans know and love to The Big Apple. That’s right, “Scream VI” ditches its well-known California setting in favor of New York City and in the process delivers one of the most exciting installments in a very long time. When sisters Sam (Melissa Barrera) and Tara (Jenna Ortega) relocate to New York City they think they’ve left their pasts behind, but when a familiar voice makes a return call and bodies pile up, they soon realize that Ghostface is back and more dangerous than ever.
Warner Bros.
"Evil Dead Rise"
Known for their over-the-top gore and refreshing dose of humor, you can always count on the “Evil Dead” movies for a horrific good time. “Evil Dead Rise” is no different as it delivers gallons and gallons of blood and sharp-witted humor to deliver a good time. Ditching the cabin in the woods setting of previous films, “Evil Dead Rise” brings evil home to a high-rise Los Angeles apartment. When Beth (Lily Sullivan) learns she’s pregnant, she goes to reconnect with her sister Ellie (Alyssa Sutherland) and her three children. After a massive earthquake, the Book of the Dead surfaces and all hell breaks loose in spectacular gory fashion.
Peacock
"Sick"
Perhaps most known for creating the “Scream” franchise, Kevin Williamson returns to the slasher genre with “Sick”. A nail-biter of a film with the terrifying backdrop of the COVID-19 pandemic front and center. It’s easy to dismiss such a premise, but “Sick” delivers one of the most intense and thrilling slashers of the modern era with all the twists and turns you come to expect from a Kevin Williamson film. When Parker (Gideon Adlon) and her best friend Miri (Beth Woodlow) decide to quarantine together at her family’s vacation home, they get far more than they bargained for when they realize they aren’t alone and a masked killer is stalking them.
Cinedigm
"The Outwaters"
“The Outwaters” is a brutal exercise in the school of “show, don’t tell” filmmaking. Like the best found footage movies before it, the most truly horrifying aspects are the blank spaces that your mind fills up. “The Outwaters” also leans into the cosmic side of horror and feels like a bad acid trip at times, which makes for a great horror film. It’s grimy, desolate, and most of all, horrifying. This is a trip worth taking. “The Outwaters” follows a group of friends who travel out to the Mojave desert for a music video shoot, where they encounter horrors beyond comprehension and explanation.
XYZ Films
"Huesera: The Bone Woman"
One of the international entries on this list, “Huesera: The Bone Woman” tells an absolutely haunting tale about motherhood. Deep rooted in occult themes and stylishly made, “Huesera: The Bone Woman” isn’t afraid to crawl deep beneath your skin and stay there with its unique blend of supernatural and grotesque body horror. This is one of the more unique horror films we’ve had the pleasure of experiencing this year. The film follows Valeria (Natalia Solian), who’s always wanted to be a mother, as she finally gets pregnant with her first child. Things aren’t bright for long though as she realizes occult forces are at play that will turn her dream of being a mother into a nightmarish experience she’ll never forget.