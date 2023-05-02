This week sees the release of “Evil Dead Rises,” the latest resurrection of the “Evil Dead” franchise, which began life in the early 1980’s with a micro-budget feature from an unknown director named Sam Rami and has blossomed to includes sequels, remakes and television spinoffs (not to mention several popular videogame adaptations) – all with even more carnage than what came before it. With all of that in mind we thought we would run down what is arguably the most viscera-filled franchise in the history of horror.

Which installments are the bloody best? And which are you best staying away from (even if you’re locked in a cabin in the woods and that is the only dusty VHS you have)? Read on to find out!