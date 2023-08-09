The Best Movies of 2023 So Far

We’re a bit over halfway through the year and 2023 has had its share of great movies already. Festivals like Sundance and SXSW kicked things off early with several strong new films, and the summer movie season has offered its fair share of Best of the Year contenders.

But what makes a movie one of the best? It’s a strange alchemy, from actors to script to story, and of course, taste is subjective. But TheWrap’s film team feels these following 21 films are some of the cream of the crop, with justification for why each should be in any conversation about the “best films of 2023.”

Behold, some of our favorite movies of 2023 so far.

Searchlight Pictures “Chevalier” (Searchlight Pictures) “Chevalier” came and went so quickly early in 2023 that it’s only now, revisiting it on Hulu where it’s streaming, that more people are actually taking it in. The amazing story of Black composer Joseph Bologna, Chevalier de Saint-Georges, is one that hasn’t been recounted, and director Stephen Williams and screenwriter Stefani Robinson tell the story with such passion that it’s impossible not to get swept up in it. Kris Bowers’ score is utterly beautiful and Kelvin Harrison, Jr. is wonderful in the title role. A sumptuous, beautiful historical drama that should have gotten more appreciation. – Kristen Lopez

Topping 2018's Oscar-winning "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" seemed like an impossible feat. After all, the original film's potent mixture of visual inventiveness and genuine heartfelt unique and idiosyncratic, especially in the landscape of bombastic superhero movies. (It also introduced the idea of a multiverse years before the actual MCU adopted the concept.) But somehow "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse" did just that. New filmmakers Kemp Powers, Justin K. Thompson and Joaquim Dos Santos somehow maintain what made the first film so special while upping it considerably, in terms of the elaborateness of the action sequences and the visual language, but also in terms of the emotionality. The film's greatest power is the movie's uniquely melancholic tone, exemplified by Gwen's (a returning Hailee Steinfeld) world, a constantly shifting "mood ring" made of dribbling paint. And in a summer filled with movies that simply end (with a second part coming soon), "Across the Spider-Verse" ended on a cliffhanger both triumphant and deeply exciting. It just makes the wait for "Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse" that much more excruciating. – Drew Taylor

Lionsgate “Joy Ride” (Lionsgate) Earlier this year, I wondered if sex was completely absent in cinema today. Then Adele Lim’s “Joy Ride” included an extended sequence in which her troupe of leading ladies engages in sexy hijinks that are both hilarious and saucy as hell and I relaxed. “Joy Ride” takes the raunchy R-rated comedy, usually a boys club, and turns it on its head with a heartfelt story of a young Asian woman (Ashley Park) trying to reconnect with her birth mother but along the way, the script takes the time to interrogate everything from the ways women attempt to integrate into the business world to the different levels of racism in an ethnic community. It’s also incredibly funny. – Kristen Lopez

For Christopher Nolan's latest he has chosen to tell the story of physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer (played here by Nolan regular Cillian Murphy), who was dubbed the father of the atomic bomb following his efforts at Los Alamos in the waning days of World War II. Instead of a straightforward biography, of course, Nolan structures it around an inquisition into Oppenheimer's security clearances following the war, which is a natural way for him to recount his activities in a way that the audience (mostly) follows along with. (This thing is dense.) Interspersed with Oppenheimer's story of building the bomb (and later having to defend his character) are glimpses into the unseen, subatomic world that haunted the physicist – we watch as particles spin around at impossible speeds and stars are sucked into wormholes. It's overwhelming in the best possible sense, with Nolan marshaling all of his considerable filmmaking forces (from IMAX camerawork to the staging of dozens of extras) to create his most personal, adult, and unsettling work yet. Stuffed with dozens of movie stars (among them: Emily Blunt, Florence Pugh, Matt Damon, Gary Oldman, Robert Downey, Jr.) and granular detail, "Oppenheimer" also reminds you of a time when movies like "JFK" and "Malcolm X" were big, mainstream events. A towering work of staggering genius, it's also Nolan's very best film. – Drew Taylor

A24 “Talk to Me” (A24) A24’s Australian horror film initially debuted at Sundance where it scared the crap out of those who watched it. But I don’t know if I’d have had the same reaction watching this viscerally frightening and existentially dark horror film at home because watching this in a theater with others induced a lot of groans and jumps that enhanced the terror. The film follows a group of teens who, with the use of an embalmed hand, start communing with the dead. Of course, you know things go south quickly, but what works in this film’s favor is how it emphasizes these are teens who don’t understand the consequences of their actions. Add to that some brutal sequences — seriously, just thinking of the scene in question gives me full-body chills — and a very dark ending that left me up for an evening and this is the horror movie of the year. – Kristen Lopez

Director Celine Song's trio of characters, Korean immigrant playwright Nora, her childhood friend Hae Sung, and her husband Arthur, ask this question during a week in New York where Nora and Hae Sung come face to face for the first time since the two parted ways as kids 24 years ago. "Past Lives" follows the history Nora has with these two men, her first separation coming from a choice to emigrate that she had no say in and their second separation after a Skype reunion coming from her own choice to not look back at where she came from. As Nora and Hae Sung reflect on their fond memories together, and Arthur thinks about how his loving marriage to Nora might not have happened were it not for a series of fateful events, "Past Lives" uses quiet conversations to carve its own path through the same questions "Everything Everywhere" did last year: when so much of the relationships we form is determined by chance encounters and events outside our control, does such chaos make those relationships less meaningful? And like "Everything Everywhere," "Past Lives" answers with a firm "No," allowing for the grace to mourn what could have been but embracing the wonder of what the present has given us. – Jeremy Fuster

Warner Bros. “Barbie” (Warner Bros.) It would be one thing if “Barbie” were just a hollow meme-generator (and billion-dollar earner) but the movie is just as esoteric and offbeat as anything co-writer/director Greta Gerwig and her co-writer Noah Baumbach have ever done. Using the beloved doll (played perfectly by Margot Robbie) as a jumping-off point, Gerwig investigates the origin of the plaything (with Rhea Perlman playing creator Ruth Handler) and the role that Barbie has played in the lives of countless women. It’s a probing, thoughtful approach that gives what would have otherwise just been a candy-colored fantasia of dance sequences and fish-out-of-water comedy depth and shading. Everyone who traverses Barbieland (and our own world) brings their all, from Robbie to Ryan Gosling as her forlorn Ken (whose toxic masculinity is activated by a trip to the human world) to America Ferrera as a Mattel employee frustrated by where her dear doll has gone. This is Gerwig’s most ambitious movie, both thematically and visually (Rodrigo Prieto’s cinematography is stunning), and her weirdest by a considerable margin. The fact that it became the movie event of the year (with a global gross of more than $1 billion and counting) is even better. – Drew Taylor

Unless you attended Tribeca last year, this Mexican horror film from debut director Michelle Garza Cervera might have passed you by. The film follows a woman named Valeria who is haunted by visions of a vicious demon woman after becoming pregnant. As the visions get worse and Valeria's husband and family put more constraints on her life over the course of her pregnancy, Valeria begins to question whether she truly wants to be a mother. Like Julia Ducourneau's "Raw" and Jennifer Kent's "The Babadook," Garza shows from the get-go that she knows how to disturb the hell out of an audience, tossing the usual jump scares in lieu of sickening sounds of breaking bones and supernatural sequences with fever dream imagery to amp up the supernatural frights. But in between those sequences, it becomes clear that Valeria is facing a more personal horror as she realizes that the motherhood that she thought would fulfill her is instead reducing her to a baby-making machine in the eyes of all that know her. While the nightmare sequences alone are enough to make "Huesera" an instant indie horror hit, it is Garza's provocative questions about how social pressure on women to become mothers can dehumanize them and in Valeria's case lead her down a destructive path. –Jeremy Fuster

"Cocaine Bear" hearkens back to those "when animals attack" movies of the 1980s, albeit with far more gore and cursing. If anything, it feels like a movie you might have seen in 1980, and that all works to its benefit. The script is hilarious, the plot never takes itself too seriously and the film doesn't overstay its welcome at a lean 95 minutes. I've watched this movie several times since then and love how it gives you just enough backstory to care about everyone while simultaneously reminding the audience that everyone is expendable. Margo Martindale and Jesse Tyler Ferguson's wannabe love story? Doomed (and in grand fashion). Alden Ehrenreich's love for his dead wife? There, but you don't need to think too deeply about it. And what about Keri Russell's Sari and her attempt to make her teenage daughter like her new boyfriend? You don't need to remember the guy's name, but it says just enough to make you understand their dynamic. It's a film both full of details and just thin enough to keep things moving. –Kristen Lopez

Ana Carballosa/Amazon Studios “Air” (Amazon Studios) “Air” stands apart from the slew of how-this-product-got-made origin stories by focusing on the humanity of its participants and noting the cultural contradictions at play. Yes, the film – penned by first-time screenwriter Alex Convery – tells of how white shoe company executives banked on a promising Black basketball player to make themselves obscenely rich. However, “Air” uses that contradiction as a challenge, which it solves by eventually centering Oscar-worthy Viola Davis, as Michael Jordan’s mother, as the captain of her son’s commercial destiny. “Air” also boasts a slew of terrific actors (including Chris Tucker reminding us of his singular talent) relishing the simple pleasures of crisp dialogue and thoughtful character arcs. Matt Damon once again headlines a major studio film that gives many of the best moments to his supporting cast. Jason Bateman reminds us that he’s among the best at playing men who seem amoral but just don’t advertise their virtue. “Air” isn’t just a metaphor for itself, a film about profit sharing produced by a studio that promotes profit sharing among below-the-line talent. It’s also a reminder that sometimes the best special effect is great actors delivering great dialogue. – Scott Mendelson

Henry Czerny returns as Eugene Kittridge from the first "Mission Impossible" and chews up the scenery in the scenes he has with Cruise. Hayley Atwell also shines as a pickpocket with a heart of gold, and Christopher McQuarrie's tight script and directing are as solid as ever. – Umberto Gonzalez

Disney/Marvel Studios “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” (Disney/Marvel Studios) It was easy to assume that “Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3” was going to be great – writer/director James Gunn hasn’t let us down yet. And it is arguably the best movie in the series, full of warmth, heart and humor (including the first F-bomb in the Marvel Cinematic Universe), along with Gunn’s typical visual playfulness. Also, the soundtrack is unimpeachable, with Star Lord’s (Chris Pratt) Zune containing some tunes from different eras. But what makes “Guardians 3” so singularly powerful (and one of the greatest movies of the year) is how empathetic it is. It is one of the most moving animal rights movies of all time, a movie that understands that creatures are just as feeling as the rest of us. Gunn makes extensive use of flashbacks to Rocket’s (Bradley Cooper) history and in the process deepens the core mythology of the series and the movies themselves. These moments are not for everybody but they add so much to the movie. What other four-quadrant summer blockbuster has gotten a loving endorsement from PETA? – Drew Taylor

If you're able to accept the ludicrous premise in which a girl named Suzume must travel through Japan to prevent earthquakes by sealing magical doors after the handsome boy who usually does that job gets turned into a three-legged chair by a talking cat, you will be rewarded with a moving and gorgeously animated coming-of-age tale that reflects on what it is like to live in a country that is still feeling the effects of the 2011 Tohoku earthquake "Suzume", beyond being a total blast of a blockbuster, is a thoughtful look at how we heal from these disasters where everything we have can be lost in an instant, and society as a whole is permanently changed. People are forced to relocate. Neighborhoods, even entire towns are abandoned and never recover. Families can be forever scarred. Yet "Suzume" shows a way to move forward. When Suzume closes the doors, she says a prayer thanking the ancestors for the time humans had in the land that is now abandoned, and invokes the memories and joy experienced by the people who lived and worked there. And then, as they say in the prayer, they return that land to nature. Shinkai is sharing his philosophy on the impermanence of our lives and our society, and how we can come to accept it, and that he does it while putting forth two hours of badass entertainment is remarkable. – Jeremy Fuster

How do I love thee, "Fast X?" Let me count the ways. I think I fell in love with it the minute Jason Momoa's Dante introduced himself to a growling Dominic Toretto (Vin Diesel) with "Dante, enchante." Or maybe it came earlier, when a pink-robed Momoa, rocking dual buns in his hair, had a full-blown conversation with two obviously dead henchmen? Nope, it came in the first 5 minutes when he licked a bloody knife for no good reason other than it looked badass. Suffice it to say, in a franchise that's defied the laws of physics and logic, Momoa's big bad Dante really is the moment you say, "This franchise knows it's nuts and just does not care." And that's honestly what makes this installment so damn fun and one of the best movies. Diesel and crew are making a "Fast & Furious" movie, and an impressive one at that, but Momoa is elevates that to a gonzo level. It's pure bonkers glee and it actively crafts stakes for the franchise. He is the Thanos of a franchise that hasn't really had intimidating villains and it's enough to make you excited to see the thrilling conclusion. – Kristen Lopez

Lionsgate “John Wick: Chapter 4” (Lionsgate) In a time when franchises seem to be more about corporate brand maintenance than individualistic cinematic splendor, the “John Wick” series relishes the specific pleasures of seeing Keanu Reeves, in yet another definitive marquee character, squaring off against a slew of action movie legends amid a series of jaw-dropping set pieces. And when “Why do movies look so bad now?” has become mainstream online discourse, Dan Laustsen’s blindingly beautiful cinematography makes every moment a painting that melts the eyes and stirs the soul. “John Wick: Chapter 4” is also a rallying cry or a challenge asking, “Why can’t most big-budget movies look this good and deliver this level of polished cinematic splendor?” “John Wick: Chapter 4” is, in technical terms, one of the very best Hollywood action movies ever made. It may also be the “most” Hollywood action movie ever made, with Reeves and company leaving it all on the floor and not worrying about a fifth installment later. In director Chad Stahelski’s hands, the line about action scenes playing like musical numbers has never seemed more accurate. The series evolved from a top-notch grindhouse action franchise to something approaching a prestigious, high-toned ballet of bullets and blood. It is a celebration of moviemaking, stunt work, choreography, production design, character work and, yes, visual effects to enhance the illusion, all coming together for a towering “How did they do that?” artistic achievement. – Scott Mendelson

As a theater kid in spirit but who never got the opportunity to go on the stage, "Theater Camp" saw me. The story of a ragtag group of teachers running the AdirondACTS theater camp, this mockumentary is just pure joy. Directors Molly Gordon and Noah Lieberman tell a story with all the humor of Christopher Guest's best film filled with characters who take themselves too seriously (Gordon's character, Rebecca-Diane, tells a small child to "get off the [tear] stick" with all the sadness of a drug addict, for example) and a narrative that makes you care for this stone-cold pack of weirdos. And like any good tale of Broadway hopefuls, the original songs are as funny as they are catchy, especially the finale song "Camp Isn't Home." Come for the fun pokes at musical theater lovers, stay for a compelling original musical starring Noah Galvan playing Amy Sedaris! – Kristen Lopez

Netflix “Extraction 2” (Netflix) Chris Hemsworth returns as deadly merc Tyler Rake in “Extraction 2” and desperately fills an action cinema void that used to be dominated by men like Arnold Schwarzenegger and Sylvester Stallone in their heyday. Netflix ramps up the action in the sequel, which goes from car chase to hand-to-hand combat with all-out explosive destruction. Former stuntman and second unit director turned big-time action filmmaker Sam Hargrave returns for the sequel and outdoes his “oner” from the first “Extraction” with an exceptionally well-constructed and exhilarating 21-minute and seven-second one-take shot. – Umberto Gonzalez

Warner Bros. Pictures “The Flash” (Warner Bros.) With the current iteration of the DCEU getting rebooted into the DCU, “The Flash” is a super fun and enjoyable sendoff for what’s come before. Ezra Miller gives a very strong performance in the dual role of Barry Allen 2013 and Barry Allen 2023. The opening set piece is a “Justice League Unlimited” episode come to life (the Justice League we got in the opening of “The Flash” is the one we should have had all along), and Ben Affleck is correct in his assessment that he finally figured out how to play Bruce Wayne with this film, as he shines in his role. Michael Keaton’s return as Tim Burton’s Batman after 30 years is the film’s highlight and Keaton doesn’t disappoint. “The Flash” stands out as one of DC’s best that feels destined to gain cult status in the years to come. – Umberto Gonzalez Read Next

Mubi “The Five Devils” (Mubi) “The Five Devils” might have premiered during the Director’s Fortnight section of last year’s Cannes Film Festival, but it didn’t hit American shores until earlier this year. It was worth the wait. Nearly indescribable, the latest film from French filmmaker Léa Mysius is mysterious and alluring, a movie that folds back on itself, combing through the trauma of the past to somehow make way for a brighter tomorrow. (Talk about a movie both sad and uplifting.) At the core of the movie is a thorny bramble of deeply damaged people, led by Adèle Exarchopoulos (in a performance as dazzling as hers in “Blue is the Warmest Color”) as a mother who runs a swimming pool in a small French town trying to untangle the complexity of her marriage. Her daughter (Sally Dramé) is gifted with a unique peculiarity too ingenious to give away here, and much of the movie is told through her eyes as she tries desperately to make sense of the mess around her. Only available on Mubi currently, let us pray for a more widely available physical release. Criterion, are you listening? – Drew Taylor

Apple TV+ “Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie” (Apple TV+) Michael J. Fox is an icon, whether you know him from his work on television (“Family Ties” or, later, “Spin City”) or in movies (particularly from the “Back to the Future” trilogy). But he’s also an icon for his activism following his diagnosis of Parkinson’s disease in 1991. This new documentary unflinchingly details his life both before and after his diagnosis, borrowing heavily from a pair of memoirs Fox authored, with Fox providing the narration that accompanies some tasteful reenactments. (There is also plenty of archival footage, which is utilized expertly.) But some of the most affecting footage is of Fox today, as he tries to make his way down a New York City sidewalk or simply sit still enough to conduct an interview. You can feel the pain that Fox must be going through but also the perseverance. (He’s also wickedly self-deprecating, which scrubs the documentary of any unintended schmaltz.) Fox recently said in an interview that he probably wouldn’t live to see 80. But at 62 he’s given so much to the world. Including, now, one of the most impactful documentaries you’re ever likely to see. – Drew Taylor