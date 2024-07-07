The 7 Best New Movies on Hulu in July 2024

July on Hulu brings Sigourney Weaver battling Xenomorphs in “Aliens,” Joseph Gordon-Levitt pursuing Zooey Deschanel in the romcom “(500) Days Of Summer” a classic Will Ferrell comedy and some serious dramas.

Here’s our list of the best new movies on Hulu in July 2024.

Aliens (1986)

20th Century Fox

It’s damn hard to top (or equal) Ridley Scott’s first movie in this still-growing franchise, but James Cameron’s gung-ho marines on a mission sequel “Aliens” gives us non-stop action, great new characters to root for and quotable lines like, “What the hell are we supposed to use? Harsh language?” and “Game over, man! Game over!” Not to mention Weaver’s epic showdown with the mother of all monsters.

(500) Days Of Summer (2009)

Searchlight Pictures

It’s the 15th anniversary of the romantic dramedy, which features one of our favorite musical numbers ever, set to the Hall & Oates song “You Make My Dreams Come True.” Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Zooey Deschanel star as a couple whose romance and breakup are told in nonlinear fashion from Gordon-Levitt’s character’s heartbroken (and biased) POV.

Get Out (2017)

Universal/Blumhouse

Jordan Peele’s directorial debut still has on the edge of our seat as Chris (Daniel Kaluuya) discover his girlfriend (Allison Williams) and her parents aren’t quite what they seem during an eventful visit. Also, shout-out to Chris’s pal Rod (Lil Rey Howery), who not only sits his Chris’s dog, but is absolutely the friend you want to call in an emergency. Peele won the Oscar for Best Original Screenplay for writing the film.

The Namesake (2006)

CREDIT: Fox Searchlight

Kal Penn stars in this Mira Nair film about an Indian family that moves from Calcutta to New York and have to sort out cultural as well as generational differences. Irrfan Khan, who plays the father of Penn’s character, was nominated for an Independent Spirit Award. The film is based on the novel of the same name by Jhumpa Lahiri.

Margaret (2011)

CREDIT: Fox Searchlight

Anna Paquin stars as high shcool student Lisa Cohen in this psychological drama from Oscar-winning “You Can Count On Me” and “Manchester by the Sea” filmmaker Kenneth Lonergan, in which she wrestles with her guilt after accidentally causing a fatal traffic accident. Among the films other accolades, Paquin was named Best Actress by the London Film Critics Circle that year and was nominated for Best Actress by the Chicago Film Critics Association.

Courage Under Fire (1996)

20th Century Fox

Denzel Washington reteamed with “Glory” director Edward Zwick for this gripping military drama. When Lieutenant Colonel Nathaniel Serling (Washington) investigates the death of Army Captain Karen Walden (a never-better Meg Ryan), the men in her unit, including Lou Diamond Phillips and a young, very skinny Matt Damon, give conflicting accounts. What really happened and who is to blame for Walden’s death?

Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby (2006)

Columbia Pictures

Will Ferrell is a NASCAR superstar in this delightfully silly Adam McKay-directed comedy. Highlights: His rivalry with Sacha Baron Cohen snooty driver, when his Daddy (the always hilarious Gary Cole) makes him wrestle a cougar, and when he insists on praying to “8 lb. 6 oz. Baby Jesus.”