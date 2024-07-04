The 7 Best New Movies on Max in July 2024

Highlights of new Max movies in July include the cow-flinging ’90s disaster movie “Twister,” neonoir classic “Chinatown,” and Kristen Stewart’s sexy thriller “Live Lies Bleeding.”

And it’s always a great time to rewatch — or discover — “West Side Story,” “Bonnie and Clyde” and, our favorite talking pig movie ever, “Babe.”

Here are the seven best newly added movies to Max this month:

Twister (1996)

Helen Hunt and Bill Paxton in “Twister” (CREDIT: Warner Bros.)

Before you see “Twisters” with Glen Powell on July 19, catch up with Helen Hunt and Bill Paxton, who chase tornados in this ’90s disaster favorite that co-stars Philip Seymour Hoffman, Cary Elwes and Jamie Gertz… and let’s not forget about the flying cow.

Babe (1995)

Babe (CREDIT: Universal Pictures)

It’s always a good time to revisit this heartwarming tale of a little pig who becomes a star sheep herder, thanks to the vision of his kindly human (James Cromwell), who received an Oscar nomination for his performance, which includes a lively “cheering up the pig” dance.

West Side Story (1961)

Rita Moreno in “West Side Story” (CREDIT: United Artists)

Ariana DeBose is fantastic in the recent Steven Spielberg remake, but if you’ve never seen Rita Moreno in her Oscar-winning performance as Anita in the original musical, here’s your chance to remedy that oversight. She’s magnificent in her supporting role, as is George Chakiris as Bernardo (who also won an Oscar for his role.) Choreographer Jerome Robbins co-directed with “Sound of Music” helmer Robert Wise and that opening number, well, all of them, actually, still gives us chills.

Chinatown (1974)

Jack Nicholson and Faye Dunaway in Roman Polanski’s “Chinatown” (Paramount Pictures)

Famed screenwriter Robert Towne, who sadly died this week, won an Oscar for his crackling script in this essential neonoir about corruption and murder in 1930s Los Angeles. The movie was nominated for 11 Oscars, including leads Jack Nicholson and Faye Dunaway and for its iconic score by Jerry Goldsmith.

Bonnie and Clyde (1967)

Faye Dunaway and Warren Beatty in “Bonnie and Clyde” (CREDIT: Warner Bros.)

This ’60s classic about the real-life Depression Era bank robbers stunned moviegoers of the time with its violence. It was another movie that benefited from the great Robert Towne‘s writing, although he isn’t officially credited. Other reasons to watch: Peak performances from Faye Dunaway and Warren Beatty, who were both Oscar-nominated, as was then-newcomer Gene Hackman and director Arthur Penn. So was Theadora Van Runkle for her stylish 1930s costumes, which greatly inspired ’60s fashions. Estelle Parsons won Best Supporting Actress and the film also won Best Cinematography.

Three Amigos! (1986)

Steve Martin, Chevy Chase and Martin Short ‘¡Three Amigos!’, 1986. (CREDIT: L.A. Films/Getty Images)

In this John Landis comedy, “Only Murders in the Building” costars Steve Martin and Martin Short (along with Chevy Chase) play down-on-their-luck silent film cowboy stars who don’t realize the gig they’ve just been hired for involves real villains and real guns. Oops!

Love Lies Bleeding (2024)

Kristen Stewart and Katy O’Brien in “Love Lies Bleeding” (A24)

TheWrap critic Matthew Creith raved that this A24 indie features “a bombastic twist on the crime drama genre with 1980s flourishes and an ominous score from composer Clint Mansell,” as well as a “powerhouse” performance from Kristen Stewart opposite Katy O’Brian as a seductive drifter. The film is from Rose Glass, who previously gave us the mind-bending “Saint Maud,” and starts streaming on Max on July 19.