The June gloom won’t stop Max from shining down on movie watchers with some all-new flicks to kick off the summer.

Each month, streamers drop some brand new cinematic goodies that any and everyone can enjoy. From action-packed faves, female-led sci-fi flicks and some horrifying thrillers, there’s tons of stories to get into and we’re here to make it a little easier for you.

While Max’s slate of new films in June stretch way beyond these seven titles, TheWrap wanted to point your attention to best ones on its lineup.

Here’s our curated list of some of the best new movies on Max in June.

“Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon” (2000)

“Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon” (Sony Pictures Classics)

The epic 19th century tale of “Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon” from director Ang Lee chronicles the journey of Yu Shu Lien (Michelle Yeoh), who is tasked with protecting her warrior-lover’s (Chow Yun-fat) 400-year-old sword and delivering it to a safe haven. However, when it gets stolen, Yu Shu Lien finds herself in a deadly search that could cost her her life. The film stars Yeoh, Yun-fat, Zhang Ziyi, Chang Chen, Xian Gao and more and won the Oscars for Best Foreign Language Film and Best Cinematography.

“Uncut Gems” (2019)

“Uncut Gems” (Netflix, A24)

Adam Sandler stars as Howard Ratner in the crime thriller “Uncut Gems,” which centers in on a jeweler who gets in way too deep when he makes a high-stakes bet that could impact his life forever. The “Uncut Gems” cast includes Sandler, Julia Fox, LaKeith Stanfield, Idina Menzel, Kevin Garnett and hails from “Good Time” directors Josh and Benny Safdie who have a knack for insanely nerve-wracking movies.

“Evil Dead” (2013)

“Evil Dead” (Sony Pictures Releasing)

In Fede Álvarez’s “Evil Dead,” his take on the gory horror classic “The Evil Dead,” drug addict Mia (Jane Levy) asks her brother and their friends to accompany her to a cabin in the forest to assist her in her withdrawal journey. But when one of them comes across the “Book of the Dead” and reads and except from its pages, they awaken a demon that possesses Mia.

“The Disaster Artist” (2017)

“The Disaster Artist” (A24, Warner Bros.)

“The Disaster Artist” tells the story of filmmaker outcast Tommy Wiseau (James Franco) who embarks on a quest to bring his film “The Room” to the big screen. In addition to starring in the film, Franco also sat in the director’s chair for “The Disaster Artist,” which chronicles the making of one of the worst movies ever made. The cast includes Dave Franco, Seth Rogen and Josh Hutcherson.

“Splice” (2009)

“Splice” (Warner Bros.)

Cowritten and directed by Vincenzo Natali, “Splice” is a sci-thriller about two geneticists Clive and Elsa (Adrien Brody and Sarah Polley) who specialize in creating hybrids of species. After their idea to use human DNA in an experiment is turned down, they move forward with the project in secrecy, which results in them creating the amazingly intelligent Dren (Delphine Chanéac). However, while Dren starts off as their greatest creation yet, as she gets older she ends up becoming an even greater threat to their lives.

“Wanted” (2008)

“Wanted” (Universal Pictures)

In “Wanted,” James McAvoy is Wesley Gibson, a lowly office worker who is overcoming the murder of his estranged father. That’s when he suddenly meets Fox (Angelina Jolie) who takes him into her underground society of assassins. Challenged by the organization’s gruesome trainings, Wesley is excited about his new skillsets, though he soon finds out that his membership comes with a price. “Wanted” is directed by Timur Bekmambetov and stars McAvoy, Jolie, Morgan Freeman, Common and Chris Pratt.

“The Other Guys” (2010)

“The Other Guys” (Columbia Pictures, Sony Pictures Releasing)

Will Ferrell and Mark Wahlberg team up in “The Other Guys” as two goofy NYPD detectives, Gamble and Hoitz, who are confined to their desk. When Hoitz decides he’s ready to ditch the office for on-the-street police work, the pair end up taking on a case that’s much bigger than they imagined. The action-comedy was directed by Adam McKay (“Anchorman”) and the cast includes Ferrell, Wahlberg, McKay, Eva Mendes, Michael Keaton, Samuel L. Jackson and Dwayne Johnson.