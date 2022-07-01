The 25 Best New Movies to Stream in July 2022

A new month has arrived, and with it a bevy of new releases and new library titles hitting various streaming services. With the sheer quantity of content at an all-time high, it can be tough to keep track of what’s streaming where – and especially difficult to find something you haven’t seen before. That’s why we’ve put together an all-in-one list of the best new to streaming movies available in July 2022.

Our list runs the gamut from brand new releases like the actioner “The Gray Man” and the Dakota Johnson-fronted “Persuasion” to newly streaming titles like the animated heist flick “The Bad Guys” or Edgar Wright’s horror film “Last Night in Soho.” There’s plenty to recommend, so let’s get down to it.

Here are the best new movies streaming in July.

The Bad Guys

universal Pictures

July 1, Peacock

The latest release from DreamWorks Animation is also one of their best – a highly stylized crime caper that is equal parts Quentin Tarantino’s “Reservoir Dogs” and Hayao Miyazaki’s “Sherlock Hound.” Sam Rockwell plays Mr. Wolf, a criminal mastermind and the leader of a group of titular bad guys (including Awkwafina as Ms. Tarantula, Marc Maron as Mr. Snake, Craig Robinson as Mr. Shark and Anthony Ramos as Mr. Piranha). Of course, wouldn’t you know it, these bad guys start to realize that there are some advantages to being good guys. Inventively animated and breathlessly paced, it is the kind of DreamWorks project that you actually want to become a franchise.

The Princess

Joey King in “The Princess” (20th Century)

July 1, Hulu

Imagine one of the live-action remakes of animated Disney fairy tales crossed with “Die Hard” and you get a sense of what “The Princess” is all about. Joey King plays a Princess who is kidnapped and held in the tallest tower, who then has to fight her way down. (Dominic Cooper and Olga Kurylenko chew scenery and wear leather as the ultimate baddies.) “The Princess” was produced by the writer of “John Wick” and one of the creators of the “Fast and the Furious” franchise, which should give you some good touchstones for this blood-soaked bedtime story.

Independence Day

20th Century Studios

July 1, Hulu

Just in time for the 4th of July, “Independence Day” comes to Hulu. The 1996 film is a disaster classic from director Roland Emmerich and imagines a full-scale alien invasion of Earth, and the human fight to push back. Will Smith plays a cocky pilot, Jeff Goldblum plays a charming satellite technician and Bill Pullman gives a commanding performance as the president. Things get blown up real good, but this one endures thanks to its charismatic cast of characters.

Blown Away

MGM

July 1, Prime Video

If you’re beguiled by Jeff Bridges’ performance in “The Old Man” on FX (and, really, you should be), then you might appreciate this underseen thriller from 1994. Bridges plays a bomb disposal expert in Boston who becomes the target of increasingly violent attacks by Tommy Lee Jones’ IRA nutbag. With a terrific supporting cast that includes Jeff’s father Lloyd Bridges, Forest Whitaker and Suzy Amis, and inventively staged suspense set pieces, where director Stephen Hopkins (an underappreciated stylist) takes you inside the explosive devices, “Blown Away” will leave you, well, you know.

Speed

20th Century Studios

July 1, Prime Video

If you ever catch yourself saying, “They don’t make ‘em like they used to,” odds are you’re probably talking about movies like “Speed.” This 1994 thrill ride has it all: Sandra Bullock driving a speeding bus, Keanu Reeves in a buzz cut and Dennis Hopper. The fact that the first act is its own set piece that’s a prelude to the movie-long set piece to come tells you everything you need to know.

Virtuosity

Paramount Pictures

July 1, Prime Video

How is this movie not more of a big deal? Denzel Washington plays a futuristic cop (that leather uniform, yowza) who battles a sentient computer program has sprung to life and is now terrorizing our world (played by a pre-”Gladiator” Russell Crowe). High concept doesn’t even cover it. What seems like it could be a fun concept for a PG-13 action movie is actually an R-rated thriller. And unlike other movies of its ilk from around the same time and with the same vibe (sorry “Johnny Mnemonic”), it is filled with unforgettable details – Crowe, at his absolute hammiest, eating glass to regenerate himself after being shot; a soundtrack full of 90s trip-hop classics; that leather uniform – that it is insane that this hasn’t become a full-on cult classic.

The Talented Mr. Ripley

Paramount Pictures

July 1, Prime Video

Matt Damon delivers what may be his best performance in filmmaker Anthony Minghella’s 1999 Patricia Highsmith adaptation “The Talented Mr. Ripley.” Damon stars as a sociopathic young man who becomes obsessed with another wealthy young man (played by Jude Law) while on holiday in Italy. So obsessed that he decides to try and steal his life. Richly drawn characters and a standout Philip Seymour Hoffman performance (though when is a PSH performance not a standout?) make this a must-see.

Last Night in Soho

Focus Features

July 1, HBO Max

Edgar Wright channels his wealth of horror knowledge (and passion) into his 2021 film “Last Night in Soho,” a colorful psychological thriller that is as much an ode to 1970s horror as it is a modern twist on folks’ idealized obsession with the past. Thomasin McKenzie stars as a young fashion school student who moves to Soho, only to spend her nights magically whisked to the 1960s in the body of another woman (played by Anya Taylor-Joy). But what begins as a dream soon turns nightmarish, as she tries to solve a string of killings from the past.

The Counselor

20th Century Studios

July 1, HBO Max

One of Ridley Scott’s best and most underrated movies, it is also the one and only original screenplay Cormac McCarthy, the novelist behind “No Country for Old Men,” has ever written. But if you think that “The Counselor” is a straightforward legal thriller (or even a straightforward drug world thriller), you are sorely mistaken. Michael Fassbender plays a Texas lawyer who gets involved in the drug trade and things spiral out of control from there. The supporting cast is an embarrassment of riches (Cameron Diaz, Javier Bardem, Penelope Cruz, Brad Pitt, Bruno Ganz), but the star of the show is really McCarthy’s screenplay, which veers wildly from the philosophical to the profane, and Scott’s elegant direction, which nimbly brings McCarthy’s writing to full-bodied (and very blood) life.

The World’s End

Focus Features

July 1, HBO Max

If you like “Shaun of the Dead” or “Hot Fuzz,” you owe it to yourself to check out the third film in the loosely connected Cornetto Trilogy, “The World’s End.” Edgar Wright once again directs with many familiar faces from those previous two films – including Simon Pegg and Nick Frost – returning to tell the story of a group of childhood friends who reunite in their hometown to reluctantly take part in a pub crawl, as organized by Pegg’s character who’s an addict clinging to the past. But their night of friendship turns into a fight for survival, as they discover the town’s residents may or may not have been taken over by robots.

Crimson Tide

Buena Vista Pictures

July 1, Peacock

The plutonic ideal of a summer blockbuster, this ‘90s Jerry Bruckheimer/Don Simpson classic sees Denzel Washington and Gene Hackman going head-to-head inside a nuclear submarine. How’s that for tense? Beautifully directed by Tony Scott, “Crimson Tide” is true edge-of-your-seat entertainment, with a whip smart screenplay (with contributions by Quentin Tarantino!), terrific performances (Viggo Mortensen and James Gandolfini co-star) and a great score by Hans Zimmer. Also nice to be reminded of a time when a major studio (in this case Disney), made thoughtful, hugely exciting movies for grown-ups that had to be seen on the big screen. Ah, how times have changed.

The Harry Potter Franchise

Warner Bros.

July 1, Peacock

There’s no wrong time to watch the “Harry Potter” movies, and after a spell off of Peacock (and on HBO Max), they’re all back on the streaming service this month. Whether you’re looking to marathon the entire franchise or throw on your favorite like a comfy blanket, Peacock’s got all eight films available to stream.

Lucy

EuropaCorp

July 1, Peacock

If you ever wondered what Terence Malick’s “The Tree of Life” would have been like if it featured gunfights and Morgan Freeman, well, this is the movie for you. One of French filmmaker Luc Besson’s very best films, “Lucy” follows what happens when an American party girl (Scarlett Johansson) gets exposed to a drug that opens up every part of her brain. She starts controlling electronics, gains special abilities and achieves a kind of unified oneness with the cosmos. Also, you know, she has to outrun the villainous drug dealer who is hot on her trail (played by the great Choi Min-sik from “I Saw the Devil” and “Oldboy”). If you’ve never seen “Lucy,” it’s an A+ thrill ride.

Tremors

Universal Pictures

July 1, Peacock

Easily the greatest movie ever made about giant killer underground worms, “Tremors” is a cult classic for a reason. Kevin Bacon and Burt Ward (who we lost earlier this year) play a pair of dipshit buddies who are about to leave the podunk town of Perfection, Nevada, when they become aware of the existence of killer underground worms who suck you into the dirt and gobble you up whole. Perfectly walking the fine line between horror and comedy, with an unstoppable supporting cast that includes Michael Gross and Reba McEntire, “Tremors” is just the best. If you’ve never seen it before or it’s been a while, give it a go. If you love it, there’s a never-ending series of direct-to-video sequels of varying quality (most starring Gross) that you can marathon afterwards.

House of Gucci

MGM

July 2, Prime Video

Ridley Scott made two historical dramas last year. This is certainly the loudest. The always enjoyable Lady Gaga plays Patrizia Reggiani, a nobody who married into the Gucci fashion dynasty and then hired a hitman to kill her husband Maurizio Gucci (Adam Driver). While “House of Gucci” never reaches the frenzied heights that it probably should, it’s still a lot of campy fun, especially considering Jared Leto’s deeply bizarre turn as the family’s black sheep Paolo Gucci and equally hammy supporting performances from (among others) Jeremy Irons, Salma Hayek and Al Pacino.

The Sea Beast

Netflix

July 8, Netflix

Netflix’s latest lavishly expensive animated feature, following their breakthrough last year with the Oscar-nominated “Mitchells vs. the Machines,” is a period seafaring adventure from “Big Hero 6” director Chris Williams. Set in a society that puts a premium on sea serpent hunting, it is the story of Jacob Holland (Karl Urban), a macho monster hunter who has his world turned upside down by a pint-sized stowaway (Zaris-Angel Hator) who teaches him how misguided his lifelong quest might be. Full of thrilling action sequences (animated beautifully by Sony Pictures ImageWorks), thoughtful character work and very modern politics, “The Sea Beast” really delivers.

Mad Max: Fury Road

Warner Bros.

July 9, HBO Max

​​For a jolt of adrenaline, check out filmmaker George Miller’s action masterpiece “Mad Max: Fury Road.” You don’t have to be familiar with the “Mad Max” franchise in order to appreciate the pulse-pounding at the story of this film, which finds captive Max (played by Tom Hardy) hopping aboard an oil tanker driven by Furiosa (Charlize Theron) who is absconding from Immortan Joe’s Citadel with his “wives” in tow. A chase ensues, and indeed the entirety of “Mad Max: Fury Road” is one car chase from start to finish, but captured in jaw-dropping form by Miller, who takes a meticulous approach to the action. But on top of the theatrics, the film is also a meaty feminist diatribe that leaves you with much to chew on after you’ve finished your popcorn.

The Bob’s Burgers Movie

20th Century Studios

July 12, HBO Max / Hulu

The first big screen outing for beloved animated sitcom “Bob’s Burgers” (which has now run for 12 seasons and more than 10 years) is, unexpectedly, a musical murder mystery! And it really works! The burger-loving family is drawn into a sinister plot after a body is discovered in a sinkhole outside of the restaurant/house, leading on a very surprising (and song-filled!) journey that maintains all of the heart and humor of the original series. Longtime fans of the show and those that are new to “Bob’s Burgers” will be equally delighted.

Uncharted

Sony Pictures

July 15, Netflix

Arguably the very best movie that was based on a video game (or at least the most fun), “Uncharted” was a modest hit when it came out earlier this year. The film version of the PlayStation game stars Tom Holland as a young Nate Drake, an explorer and treasure hunter who teams up with a more experienced soldier of fortune (Mark Wahlberg) for a globetrotting adventure. The action scenes have an appropriate amount of zest (particularly one where cars fall out of a plane, inspired by a similar moment from the game) and Wahlberg and Holland have good, flinty chemistry.

Persuasion

Nick Wall / Netflix

July 15, Netflix

The world is not lacking for Jane Austen adaptations, and yet Netflix has a new take on “Persuasion” debuting later this month. Dakota Johnson stars in this new iteration of Austen’s story, which co-stars Henry Golding, Suki Waterhouse, Richard E. Grant and Cosmo Jarvis as Captain Frederick Wentworth. The story concerns a young woman who is reunited with her former fiance after breaking off their engagement years before.

Umma

Saeed Adyani/Sony

July 16, Netflix

If you’re looking for a horror movie about intergenerational trauma, have we got one for you! “Umma,” which was quietly released earlier this year despite being very good (you’d think it being produced by Sam Raimi would have at least gotten it some buzz), stars Sandra Oh as a woman dealing with her daughter wanting to attend college and the vengeful spirit of her mother haunting her. You know, that old story. Writer-director Iris K. Shim fills the movie with wonderful, tactile details (mostly related to Oh living on a bee farm without electricity) and an unexpected sensitivity. It’s an emotionally resonant fright fest.

The Gray Man

Netflix

July 22, Netflix

Reportedly the most expensive Netflix movie ever made (so far), “The Gray Man” is a bona fide blockbuster for the streamer that features A-list movie stars and the directors behind some of the highest-grossing films of all time. Based on a series of spy novels, the film stars Ryan Gosling as a skilled CIA mercenary who becomes the target of a former colleague (played by Chris Evans) when he uncovers shocking secrets. Joe and Anthony Russo – the filmmakers behind “Captain America: The Winter Soldier,” “Captain America: Civil War,” “Avengers: Infinity War” and “Avengers: Endgame” – direct from a screenplay by their Marvel cohorts Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely.

King Arthur: Legend of the Sword

Warner Bros.

July 25, Hulu

​​“King Arthur: Legend of the Sword” is an absolute blast and a half. This is Guy Ritchie’s take on Arthurian legend, and in that way it’s bombastic and stylized. But that’s part of what makes it kind of a blast. Charlie Hunnam plays the eponymous King Arthur, while Jude Law fills the role of the villainous Vortigern. This is not your average take on the King Arthur tale, but as soon as Eric Bana Yoshi-jumps a horse over a cliff to murder a wizard, you’ll either be hooked or will immediately know this movie is not for you. Extra points for composer Daniel Pemberton’s incredible original score.

Purple Hearts

Netflix

July 29, Netflix

Part of Netflix’s Summer of Love programming (which, to be fair, sounds like something you’d spot on Lifetime in the corner of your screen while watching late night reruns of “The Golden Girls”), “Purple Hearts” is an easily digestible star-crossed romance. According to Netflix, the film follows whant happens when an “aspiring musician agrees to a marriage of convenience with a soon-to-deploy Marine, but a tragedy soon turns their fake relationship all too real.” In other words: you’ll probably swoon. And also cry.

Not Okay

Hulu

July 29, Hulu

Fans of dark comedies will want to take note of “Not Okay,” a Searchlight Pictures film that’s releasing exclusively on Hulu on July 29. Zoey Deutch stars as an aspiring writer with zero prospects who fakes a trip to Paris on Instagram, only for it to coincide with a terrifying incident that occurs in the city. She then becomes a social media celebrity for getting through the event, and seizes the opportunity consequences be damned. Dylan O’Brien and Mia Isaac co-star.