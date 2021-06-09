Traci Blackwell Out as Head of BET Scripted Programming

Traci Blackwell has stepped down as the head of BET scripted programming, a position she held since shortly before the COVID-19 pandemic came stateside, a spokesperson for the cable channel confirmed to TheWrap.

BET does not yet have a replacement named.

Blackwell led the development, casting and ongoing production elements for current scripted series on both the ViacomCBS cable channel and its streaming service, BET+. She was based in Los Angeles and reported to BET President Scott Mills.

In the newly created role, the CW alum also oversaw BET’s partnerships with Tyler Perry, Will Packer and Lena Waithe. Blackwell had been the senior vice president of current programming when she left The CW.

“Traci brings an incredible breadth and depth of experience in scripted programming that will be invaluable for BET Networks as we advance our catalog of scripted IP,” Mills said in a statement at the time he brought her over. “BET is in a transformational moment, creating scripted programming for multiple BET platforms as well as for third-parties. Traci’s meticulous approach to managing a diverse array of scripted projects is perfectly suited to our content strategy. It’s an enormous pleasure to welcome her to our BET family.”

“I am thrilled to align myself with the iconic BET brand and its amazing team in their efforts to create elevated scripted content for an incredibly valuable audience. The global impact of the Black experience on all aspects of art, music and culture is undeniable and the world reflects that. In its storied forty-year journey, BET has done a remarkable job of depicting and sharing black stories and I look forward to being able to contribute to that legacy,” Blackwell said back then.

Blackwell started her career at UPN, working on the production of sitcoms “The Parkers” and “Moesha.”

Deadline first reported the news of Blackwell’s exit.