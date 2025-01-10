‘Better Man’ Soundtrack: All the Songs in the Robbie Williams Movie

The latest movie musical to hit the big screens is a biopic on U.K. musician Robbie Williams – with the twist that he’s portrayed as a CG monkey.

“Better Man” recounts Williams’ tumultuous rise and life in pop stardom in the U.K., so there was plenty of opportunity to plug in song and dance numbers to many of his biggest hits. There are notable and obvious inclusions like “Rock the DJ and “Feel” but the film also includes a brand new song written by Williams for the film called “Forbidden Road.”

For a complete list of songs features in “Better Man” keep reading:

Every Robbie Williams song in the movie: