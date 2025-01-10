‘Better Man’ Soundtrack: All the Songs in the Robbie Williams Movie

A brand new song called “Forbidden Road” was written for the film

Better Man
"Better Man" (Paramount)

The latest movie musical to hit the big screens is a biopic on U.K. musician Robbie Williams – with the twist that he’s portrayed as a CG monkey.

“Better Man” recounts Williams’ tumultuous rise and life in pop stardom in the U.K., so there was plenty of opportunity to plug in song and dance numbers to many of his biggest hits. There are notable and obvious inclusions like “Rock the DJ and “Feel” but the film also includes a brand new song written by Williams for the film called “Forbidden Road.”

For a complete list of songs features in “Better Man” keep reading:

"Better Man" (Credit: Paramount Pictures)
Every Robbie Williams song in the movie:

  • “Feel”
  • “I Found Heaven”
  • “Rock the DJ”
  • “Relight My Fire”
  • “Come Undone”
  • “She’s the One”
  • “Something Beautiful”
  • “Land of 1000 Dances”
  • “Angels”
  • “Let Me Entertain You”
  • “Better Man”
  • “My Way”
  • “Forbidden Road”
