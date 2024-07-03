Is ‘Beverly Hills Cop 4’ Streaming? Where to Watch the Sequel

It took 30 years, but Axel Foley is back in Beverly Hills and solving crime.

Eddie Murphy returns for the fourth time to play the iconic cop in Netflix’s “Beverly Hills Cop 4” and is joined by a number of familiar faces. This time he’s working to figure out who threatened his daughter’s life — and from the looks of the trailer, crashing helicopters, snowplows and Beverly Hills estates in the process.

Here’s everything you need to know about the new movie, how to watch “Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F” right now and when and where to expect it on streaming.

When does “Beverly Hills Cop 4” come out?

“Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F” was made available nationwide starting Wednesday, July 3.

Is “Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F” streaming or in theaters?

“Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F” is heading straight to Netflix on release day. Fans of the action-comedy series can watch it there for free with a subscription. It is not playing in theaters.

Who stars in “Beverly Hills Cop 4”?

“Beverly Hill Cop: Axel F” brings back Eddie Murphy for the fourth time as our hero Axel Foley. He’s joined by Judge Reinhold, Kevin Bacon, Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Paul Reiser.

What is “Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F” about?

The latest film in the “Beverly Hills Cop” franchise brings Axel back to the opulent city after his family’s safety is threatened. He’s joined by more than a few familiar faces. Here’s the official logline from Netflix:

“Axel Foley returns to Beverly Hills after his daughter’s life’s threatened. Includes old pals John Taggart and Billy Rosewood working to uncover a conspiracy.”

Watch the trailer below: