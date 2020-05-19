Beyonce, Janelle Monae Join YouTube Virtual Commencement

YouTube has added superstars Janelle Monae and Beyonce to its growing list of speakers for its virtual “Dear Class of 2020” commencement address.

The two women will join both President Obama and Michelle Obama in delivering an “inspirational message to the 2020 class,” YouTube said Tuesday.

The multi-hour live event will be streamed on the YouTube app and online on June 6 beginning at noon PST. Fans can tune in via the YouTube app on mobile or smart televisions, or YouTube’s Learn@Home website.

Graduating students who wish to upload their own video to be included in the commencement event can do so before Friday, May 22, via the “Dear Class of 2020” webpage. Students can also add virtual shout-outs through an online message board.

YouTube continues to grow its star-studded list of speakers and performers for its first-ever virtual commencement, including Beyonce’s former “Destiny’s Child” co-member Kelly Rowland, Google CEO Sundar Pichai, Bill and Melinda Gates, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Jennifer Lopez, Antoni Porowski and the cast of The CW’s “Riverdale,” among others. Musicians Lizzo, Megan Thee Stallion, Lady Gaga, Demi Lovato, Taylor Swift and BTS are joining, as are former Secretary of Defense Robert Gates and former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice.

“While many of the traditional graduation ceremonies across the world have been cancelled this year, the class of 2020 is not missing their chance to celebrate,” YouTube said in a statement. “You are the class of innovation and we know you all have found a way to celebrate your massive massive massive accomplishments from home.”