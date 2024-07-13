Biden Sets BET Interview Special ‘Black America Votes’ 

President Joe Biden will sit with BET in an exclusive interview special titled “Black America Votes” on Wednesday, the network announced Saturday.

“Black America Votes: The Biden Special” will premiere on the network at 10 p.m. ET/9 p.m. CT. Biden will be interviewed by the award-winning journalist Ed Gordon, marking his first on-camera interview on the channel.

“The conversation will focus on critical issues impacting our community and discuss why Black Americans should continue to support his candidacy amidst growing public concerns and calls for him to withdraw,” the network said in a statement.

The half-our interview also promises to address “the growing concern over President Biden’s fitness for office, the state of the economy for Black families, the Project 2025 conservative policy agenda, and the fight to engage Black voters.”

“Black America Votes: The Biden Special” is produced by Jason Samuels and is a complement to BET’s “We V.O.T.E.” campaign.

The special will land two days after Biden’s on-camera interview with NBC on Monday, which itself followed his sit-down with ABC’s George Stephanopoulos on July 5. Following Biden’s performance in that interview, Stephanopoulos told an inquirer on the streets of New York City that he doesn’t think the president can serve another four years.

The string of television engagements — including a high-profile press conference at NATO on Thursday — all came in the aftermath of the president’s dismal turn against former President Donald Trump in CNN’s live debate last month. Calls for Biden to step down from the Democratic ticket have mounted as concerns over his age and fitness for office escalates to an all-time high.

The Black vote helped push Biden over the finish line in 2020 against Trump, and his exclusive interview with BET is certainly the campaign’s latest effort to drum up support from those same voters once again.