Joe Biden Sets NBC News Interview With Lester Holt

President Joe Biden will sit down with NBC News anchor Lester Holt for an interview on July 15 in Austin, Texas. The full Monday night interview will air in its entirety on NBC during a primetime special at 8 p.m. ET and will also stream on NBC News NOW.

Portions of the interview will air earlier in the day on “NBC Nightly News With Lester Holt” at 6:30 p.m. ET/5:30 p.m. CT and clips and coverage will be available on NBCNews.com. The full interview and unedited transcript will also be available following the primetime special on NBCNews.com.

Biden’s second major interview comes in the wake of a sit-down with ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos on Thursday that was intended to control the damage done by his disastrous debate performance. That ABC interview did little to quell concerns from Democrats who believe Biden is not fit enough to defeat Donald Trump in the presidential election this November.

The number of Democrats, donors and celebrities calling for Biden to step aside continues to grow. Early Wednesday, George Clooney — a lifelong Democrat and major donor who threw a fundraiser for Biden just last month — penned an op-ed calling for Biden to bow out of the presidential race.

“The one battle he cannot win is the fight against time,” Clooney said. “None of us can. It’s devastating to say it, but the Joe Biden I was with three weeks ago at the fundraiser was not the Joe ‘big F-ing deal‘ Biden of 2010. He wasn’t even the Joe Biden of 2020. He was the same man we all witnessed at the debate.”

The president has rebuffed calls for him to step aside, sending a letter to congressional Democrats on Monday reiterating his intention to run.

“I have heard the concerns that people have — their good faith fears and worries about what is at stake in this election. I am not blind to them,” Biden wrote. “I wouldn’t be running again if I did not absolutely believe I was the best person to beat Donald Trump in 2024.”