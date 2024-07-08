Biden Assures Democrats He’s Staying in the Race: ‘I Am Not Going Anywhere’

President Joe Biden kicked off the week with a strong message to Democrats in Congress, saying he is staying in the race and urging members to quell the infighting over the party’s nominee.

In a two-page letter to congressional Democrats, Biden vowed to stay in the race, saying he is committed to “running this race to the end, and to beating Donald Trump.”

“I have heard the concerns that people have — their good faith fears and worries about what is at stake in this election. I am not blind to them,” Biden said. “Believe me, I know better than anyone the responsibility and the burden the nominee of our party carries.”

The president added that “I wouldn’t be running again if I did not absolutely believe I was the best person to beat Donald Trump in 2024.”

Throughout the letter, Biden stressed that the crucial mission is beating Donald Trump, asserting that he is the only man for the job.

“We have 42 days to the Democratic Convention and 119 days to the general election,” Biden continued. “Any weakening of resolve or lack of clarity about the task ahead only helps Trump and hurts us. It’s time to come together, move forward as a unified party, and defeat Donald Trump.”

After the letter was circulated, Biden joined MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” for a phone interview, where he touted his record in office and assured voters that he is committed to running this race.

Co-host Mika Brzezinski introduced Biden as the “presumptive Democratic nominee,” to which he replied, “Mika I’m more than the presumptive, I’m going to be the Democratic nominee,” with a chuckle.

The message was clear, “I am not going anywhere,” Biden said.

'The bottom line here is we're not going anywhere. I'm not going anywhere'. –@potus while calling in to Morning Joe pic.twitter.com/5FVyX5JU4a — Morning Joe (@Morning_Joe) July 8, 2024

The president said he has been traveling and campaigning to “make sure my instinct was right about the party, still wanted me to be the nominee.”

“I’m confident they do,” he said.

“How can you assure the American people that you won’t have another night like the one you did in Atlanta?” Brzezinski questioned.

Biden replied saying, “Look at my career. I have not had many of those nights.”

Brzezinski also asked whether Biden has been tested for any age related illnesses since the debate.

“I was feeling so badly before the debate. When I came back, I thought maybe had Covid,” Biden said. “I had a bad night. The fact of the matter is, look at what I’m doing.”