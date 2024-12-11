‘The View’: Bill Clinton Says He’d Talk to Biden About a Preemptive Hillary Pardon | Video

As Donald Trump prepares to take office again in January, reports indicate that President Biden is considering preemptive pardons for people the president-elect would most likely target. And though former president Bill Clinton was reluctant to give his thoughts on the idea on “The View” on Wednesday, he did say he’d talk to Biden about pardoning Hillary Clinton, if the president were to ask.

The moment came during Clinton’s second segment on the ABC talk show, when host Sunny Hostin asked him point-blank what he thought of Biden potentially issuing preemptive pardons. The host specifically used Hillary Clinton as an example, noting that she’s on the “list” of Trump’s FBI pick, Kash Patel.

Before anything else, Clinton was quick to point out that his wife already was investigated by Trump’s state department, and they found no evidence of wrongdoing regarding her emails. But, as for the pardons at large, Clinton pulled back.

.@BillClinton on if his wife Hillary should be considered for a preemptive pardon: "If Pres. Biden wanted to talk to me about that, I would talk to him about it, but I don't think I should be giving public advice on the pardon power. I think… it's a very personal thing." pic.twitter.com/WY1VfOwRvg — The View (@TheView) December 11, 2024

“If President Biden wanted to talk to me about that, I would talk to him about it, but I don’t think I should be giving public advice on the pardon power,” he admitted. “I think it’s too — it’s a very personal thing.”

Clinton added that he hopes Trump won’t actually come in with a list of enemies to take vengeance on, saying, “It’s normally a fool’s errand to spend a lot of time trying to get even.”

At that, host Joy Behar said that a preemptive pardon might signal that these people had actually done something wrong, even if they haven’t.

“Not necessarily,” Clinton retorted. But, before he could elaborate, host Sara Haines jumped in with her next question.

