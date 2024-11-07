Biden Promises Peaceful Transfer to Trump, Says 2024 Election Result ‘Can Be Trusted’

President Joe Biden sought to soothe defeated Democrats on Thursday after Donald Trump’s sweeping election victory, saying “setbacks are unavoidable” and conceding that the resounding Republican result can be trusted.

“Setbacks are unavoidable, but giving up is unforgivable,” Biden said in his first public comments since Election Day. “We all get knocked down, but the measure of our character, as my dad would say, is how quickly we get back up.”

The president also acknowledged the legitimacy of the election result – a far cry from the wildly contested election he won in 2020 – touting “the integrity of the American electoral system.”

“It is honest, it is fair and it is transparent,” Biden said, “and it can be trusted, win or lose.”

Biden also recapped his administration’s work during the address from the White House Rose Garden.

“Much of the work we’ve done is already being felt by the American people,” he said, suggesting that the majority – including over $1 trillion in infrastructure spending – will be felt over the next decade. “We have legislation we passed that’s just, only now, just really kicking in.”

Biden also praised Vice President Kamala Harris, saying, “She ran an inspiring campaign, and everyone got to see something that I learned early on to respect so much, her character. She has a backbone like a ramrod and she has great character, true character … she gave her whole heart and effort. She and her entire team should be proud of the campaign they ran.”

He also said he spoke with Trump on Wednesday, once the race was officially called.

“Yesterday, I spoke with President-elect Trump to congratulate him on his victory, and I assured him that I’d direct my entire administration to work with his team to ensure a peaceful and orderly transition,” Biden concluded. “That’s what the American people deserve.”