President Joe Biden proposed two debates with Republican candidate Donald Trump to be hosted by networks, which would bypass the traditional three fall events organized by the bipartisan Commission on Presidential Debates.

Biden outlined the proposal in a video message and letter to the commission, which called for direct negotiations on the rules, moderators, and network hosts for a June and September square-off.

“Donald Trump lost two debates to me in 2020, and since then he hasn’t shown up for a debate,” Biden said in the video message. “Now he is acting like he wants to debate me again. Well, make my day, pal. I’ll even do it twice.”

“So let’s pick the dates, Donald. I hear you’re free on Wednesdays,” Biden quipped, referencing the weekly break in Trump’s New York criminal trial.

Well, make my day, pal. pic.twitter.com/AkPmvs2q4u — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) May 15, 2024

Trump responded almost immediately with a post to Truth Social accepting the debate proposal.

“I am Ready and Willing to Debate Crooked Joe at the two proposed times in June and September,” Trump wrote. “I would strongly recommend more than two debates.”

“Just tell me when, I’ll be there,” Trump continued. “’Let’s get ready to Rumble!!!’”

The bipartisan debate commission has organized presidential debates since the 1988 election and has already scheduled three presidential debates for this year and one vice-presidential debate.