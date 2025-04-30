Bill Belichick Slams CBS for Editing a ‘False Narrative’ Into Viral Interview Featuring Girlfriend Jordon Hudson

Bill Belichick broke his silence Wednesday on the viral “CBS Sunday Morning” interview that showed his 24-year-old girlfriend refusing to answer how they met.

Slamming the news network for editing a “false narrative” that indicated Jordon Hudson was controlling the conversation with Tony Dokoupil, the University of North Carolina Chapel Hill head coach argued, “She was not deflecting any specific question or topic, but simply doing her job to ensure the interview stayed on track.”

Read Belichick’s full statement below:

UNC football coach Bill Belichick has released a statement related to his viral CBS interview over the weekend: pic.twitter.com/rlUysaAggX — Brendan Marks (@BrendanRMarks) April 30, 2025

The “CBS Sunday Morning” interview, held in promotion of the storied football coach’s new book “The Art of Winning: Lessons From My Life in Football” (Simon & Schuster), went viral over the weekend for a portion of the eight-minute segment in which Dokoupil pivots the conversation to Belichick’s relationship with Hudson, who is 24 years old compared to the coach’s 73.

After the journalist acknowledged the heightened interest the public has taken in Belichick’s personal life since Hudson entered the picture, he asked, simply, “How did you guys meet?” Hudson then cut into the interview and said from off-camera, “We’re not talking about this.”

“It’s a topic neither one of them is comfortable commenting on,” Dokoupil then explained in a voiceover.

“I agreed to speak with ‘CBS Sunday Morning’ to promote my new book, ‘The Art of Winning: Lessons from My Life in Football.’ Prior to this interview, I clearly communicated with my publicist at Simon & Schuster that any promotional interviews I participated in would agree to focus solely on the contents of the book,” Belichick’s statement, shared via his employers at UNC Chapel Hill, reads.

“Unfortunately, that expectation was not honored during the interview. I was surprised when unrelated topics were introduced, and I repeatedly expressed to the reporter, Tony Dokoupil, and the producers that I preferred to keep the conversation centered on the book,” he continued. “After this occurred several times, Jordon, with whom I share both a personal and professional relationship, stepped in to reiterate that point to help refocus the discussion. She was not deflecting any specific question or topic, but simply doing her job to ensure the interview stayed on track.”

Addressing how Hudson’s response in the viral CBS clip led to widespread speculation of the couple’s origins, Belichick added, “Some of the clips make it appear as though we were avoiding the question of how we met, but we have been open about the fact that Jordon and I met on a flight to Palm Beach in 2021.”

The coach and author then admonished CBS for airing a final product that he felt did not reflect the content of his interview.

“The final eight-minute segment does not reflect the productive 35-minute conversation we had, which covered a wide range of topics related to my career,” Belichick concluded. “Instead, it presents selectively edited clips and stills from just a few minutes of the interview to suggest a false narrative — that Jordon was attempting to control the conversation — which is simply not true.”

Responding to TheWraps request for comment, a spokesperson for CBS News said, “When we agreed to speak with Mr. Belichick, it was for a wide-ranging interview. There were no preconditions or limitations to this conversation. This was confirmed repeatedly with his publisher before the interview took place and after it was completed.”

“The Art of Winning: Lessons from My Life in Football” hits shelves May 6.