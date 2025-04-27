Bill Belichick’s Girlfriend Interrupts CBS Morning Interview: ‘We’re Not Talking About This’ | Video

Bill Belichick sat down for an interview about football, a topic the 6-time Super Bowl winner surely knows a lot about — but his relationship with 24-year-old Jordon Hudson was center stage. After a seemingly innocent question (“How did you guys meet?”) was posed, Hudson cut into the interview and said from off-camera, “We’re not talking about this.”

“It’s a topic neither one of them is comfortable commenting on,” host Tony Dokoupil then explained in a voiceover.

NBC Sports later reported the moment wasn’t the only time Hudson interrupted the interview. “While we don’t know the total number of interruptions, it’s our understanding that CBS decided to include that one specific instance because it wasn’t a one-time thing,” the outlet wrote.

TMZ previously reported the pair met on a flight in February 2021 when Hudson, who was born in March 2001, was 19. At the time, Belichick had been in a 16-year relationship with Linda Holliday.

Belichick also dodged a question about photos Hudson has shared on Instagram, notably a set posted in October 2024 that featured Hudson dressed as a mermaid that fisherman Belichick has plucked from the sea.

Hudson’s interruption was jarring for several reasons, but most notably because the interview in question wasn’t hard-hitting journalism (Belichick is promoting his book “The Art of Winning: Lessons From My Life in Football”). “How did you two meet?” is also pretty standard fare when speaking to a couple.

It also comes amid reports Hudson’s reach in the football program at UNC is extensive; the moment has some expressing concern about just how far Belichick will let her go.

