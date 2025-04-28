Megyn Kelly Compares Bill Belichick’s 24-Year-Old Girlfriend to Jill Biden ‘Calling All the Shots’ for Joe | Video

Megyn Kelly compared 73-year-old former New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick and his 24-year-old girlfriend Jordan Hudson to former First Lady Jill Biden and her dynamic with former President Joe Biden saying they both call all the shots in their respective relationships.

On the Monday installment of her SiriusXM podcast, “The Megyn Kelly Show,” Kelly critiqued Belichick and Hudson for their nearly 50-year age difference. “Oh my god. She shows up at these black tie events with him wearing nothing. She’s basically wearing a bikini, and he’s wearing a normal man’s clothing. And it looks weird.”

She continued: “Okay, whatever, who am I to judge? But I’m judging. I won’t lie, it’s weird, and I’m pretty sure she is with him because he’s very famous and probably has a lot of money and gets her access to cool things, that’s my guess.”

Kelly referred to a CBS Mornings interview during which Hudson told the interviewer, “We’re not talking about this,” when Belichick, was asked how they met.

“He gives this interview, and now it’s starting to look much more like a Jill Biden situation. It’s all I could think of. It’s like she’s Dr. Jill on the sidelines, calling all the shots, and trying to decide what he can answer and what he can’t in this interview,” she said, referencing the theory that Biden was suffering from cognitive issues and unable to lead on his own during his term.

Kelly criticized Hudson for “trying to dominate behind the scenes,” but praised the CBS news crew for showing the audience that Hudson was “this monster on screen left who was completely trying to control him.” She added that showing Hudson’s interjections showed the network’s “journalistic integrity.”

Kelly continued, “I’m not sure we’re ever gonna get any answers, but she’s got major Dr. Jill vibes.”

