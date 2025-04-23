Bill Hader Jonestown Series in the Works at HBO

Bill Hader is teaming up with HBO to develop a new series focused on Jim Jones and the infamous Peoples Temple Agricultural Project, also known as Jonestown.

Hader, who is also being eyed to potentially star in the show, will co-write the project with Daniel Zelman. The pair would serve as co-showrunners and executive producers. Hader would also direct if the project moves forward.

Jonestown was a remote settlement in Guyana that was established by the People’s Temple in the 1950s and would become internationally infamous after more than 900 members of the group, including Jones, died in a mass murder-suicide at his direction in 1978.

HBO was previously developing a Jonestown series with Vince Gilligan and Octavia Spencer back in 2016, but that project did not end up moving forward.

Jones was also the subject of a two-part CBS miniseries “Guyana Tragedy: The Story of Jim Jones” in 1980, which starred Powers Boothe, while Jonestown was a central plot point in a recent episode of Apple TV+’s “The Studio,” in which Martin Scorsese cameos, wanting to make a movie about it.

The latest collaboration with HBO comes after Hader previously co-created and starred in “Barry,” which ran for four seasons and ended in 2023. The show would earn a total of 16 Emmy nominations, with Hader winning two for Best Actor in a Comedy in 2018 and 2019.

Hader is repped by UTA and Felker Toczek.