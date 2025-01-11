Bill Maher Says ‘Real Time’ Is Changing Approach to Trump 2.0: ‘Not Going to Chase Every Rabbit Down the Hole’ | Video

In his new HBO comedy special, “Bill Maher: Is Anyone Else Seeing This?,” the “Real Time” host quips that Donald Trump may have “got the White House again, but he won’t get my mind.”

On Friday, CNN’s Jake Tapper asked Maher to explain what he meant by that.

Maher explained, “I’m not going to chase every rabbit down the hole like I did the first term. You know, that’s what I mean about he’s not going to get my mind.”

Bill Maher talks about comedy, politics & Trump’s 2nd term

Watch the full video here: https://t.co/G14PikwiIw pic.twitter.com/KO6XaAKUej — The Lead CNN (@TheLeadCNN) January 11, 2025

Maher went on to say, “He’s a kooky guy who says a lot of kooky things, and I’m just not going to pre-hate anything. I’m just going to hope for the best, and then when something serious happens, I’ll comment on that.”

He added that he’d added “new rules” and will do a monologue every week to discuss recent Trump talking points like invading Greenland and Canada. “That’s perfect for comedy, but I’m not going to take it seriously,” he said.

In the special, Maher also jokes, “Donald Trump. He’s Jesus in reverse. People die for his sins.” He also takes aim at GOP ads: “They don’t even mention policy. It’s just a guy with a gun in a truck. With a gun. Gun. Truck. Truck. Gun. We like these things you like. Vote me.”

“Bill Maher: Is Anyone Else Seeing This?” premieres Friday, Jan. 10, at 10 p.m. ET on HBO. “Real Time” returns for its 24th season on Friday, Jan. 17 at 10 p.m. ET on HBO.