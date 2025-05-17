Bill Maher Is Pretty Sure Trump Will Pardon Diddy Because ‘He’s a Terrible Guy but He Does Have a Lot of Oil’

Bill Maher is pretty sure Sean “Diddy” Combs is going to end up being pardoned by Donald Trump if he’s convicted in his ongoing trial for multiple charges of sex crimes.

He explained why in his monologue on Friday’s “Real Time.”

Before he got to that joke, he brought the “Real Time” audience up to speed on the trial, noting “oh my God, his ex Cassie testified this week. And according to her testimony, this s— is even sicker than we thought. I mean, he really puts the P in P Diddy.”

Maher noted that Cassie testified that among other things, Combs “brought in other men to have rough sex with her, including urinating on her. I mean, say what you want about R Kelly, he did his own urinating.”

“I just don’t get these freaky people. I mean, I’m so glad I’m not freaky like, I mean, I don’t get this being so jaded,” Maher continued. “Because puffy, he wasn’t even participating. He wouldn’t participate. He would just sit there and tell his girlfriend and hired prostitutes what to do.”

“But then again, he was always a better producer than performer,” Maher quipped.

“it may not be so bad for him after all, Puff Daddy,” Maher said, “because Suge Knight said this week, it’s going to be okay, because Trump is probably going to pardon him. Well, I don’t know. Maybe. He’s a terrible guy, but he does have a lot of oil.”

That joke was a callback to the start of the monologue when Maher talked about Trump’s trip to the Middle East.

Then at the end of the episode during New Rules, Maher complained at length about political hypocrisy, which included some actual examples of hypocrisy and more than a few false equivalences or instances of ignoring changing context. You can judge for yourself in the video below: