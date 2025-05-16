Casandra “Cassie” Ventura’s final day testifying in Sean “Diddy” Combs’ sex trafficking trial included the defense continuing on with its cross-examination of the R&B singer. During Friday’s proceedings, they played an audio of Ventura threatening a man who had a video of her participating in a freak-off.

“I’ve never killed anyone in my life, but I will kill you,” Ventura told the man in the recording, per AP News. Ventura recorded the 2013 incident. She pleaded with the man, who claimed to have the video on his cell phone, before threatening his life if he shared it publicly. During her testimony, Ventura said she believed a sex worker filmed the encounter.

“You’re lying about my f—king life. I want to kill you, cut you up and put you in the f—king dirt,” Ventura can be heard saying. “I’m going to kill you, and then he’s gonna kill you again … I’m going to kill you because you are f—king with my life. Tell me what the f—k happened. I’m not going to have blood on my hands. Tell me what the f—k you are talking about. Be my brother and tell me what you saw.”

Ventura, who shared that Combs would often take her phone during jealous spats, acknowledged that the rapper tried to keep the video concealed after Ventura’s run-in with the man, noting that after she’d expressed her concerns, Combs told her that he’d “take care of it.”

The fifth day of Combs’ trial also provided a deeper look at the end of Combs and Ventura’s 11-year relationship. The two officially parted ways in 2018.

“Can I not get a chance to make things, right?” Combs texted Ventura. “I haven’t taken care of you?”

“You took care of me materialistically, not where I needed it,” Ventura said back. “I needed you to love me and put me first.”

At another point in her testimony, the defense told Ventura — who’d mentioned that she initially agreed to participate in Combs’ “freak-offs” in an effort to maintain his love and affection — to read half of a text message exchange in apparent effort to try to depict her as a consenting member of his sexual endeavors.

In a September 2012 conversation, Combs told Ventura he wanted “FO one last time tonight.”

“What?” Ventura questioned.

“You can’t read?” Combs responded.

“I don’t want to freak-off for the last time. I want it to be the first time for the rest of our lives,” Ventura said.

Though at that point, Combs’ lawyer Anna Estevao completed her questioning regarding the conversation, the prosecutor asked Ventura to continue reading the messages to gain more clarity.

“I want to see you, but I’m emotional right now,” Cassie told Combs via text. “I don’t want to do one last time. I’d rather not do it at all.”

At the end of Ventura’s testimony, she revealed that she’s expecting a $10 million settlement from the InterContinental Hotel in Los Angeles where Combs assaulted her in March 2016, per The AP. CNN released the security footage of the incident in May 2024. At the time, Ventura was attempting to leave a “freak-off” when Combs began hitting and kicking her.

Ventura is one of four witnesses expected to testify against Combs, who is facing charges of one count of racketeering conspiracy, two counts of sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion and two counts of transportation to engage in prosecution.