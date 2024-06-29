Bill Maher Roasts Joe Biden’s Debate Performance: ‘I’ve Seen Beauty Pageants Answer Questions Better’ | Video

Bill Maher wasn’t as hard on Joe Biden as many pundits, anonymous Democrats and the New York Times has been. But in his monologue on Friday night’s “Real Time,” he didn’t let the President off the hook for his disaster of a debate performance.

Maher likened Biden to bad beauty pageant contestants, zinged him for letting Trump dominate the event, and even joked that he resembled one of the more infamous details from Johnny Depp’s defamation trial against Amber Heard. You can see the clip at the top of the page now.

“Did you see the debate?” Maher asked his audience? “In case you missed it, don’t worry, so did one of the contestants.” Maher was obviously referring to Joe Biden here.

“I mean wow, I mean, Trump told lie after lie after lie. He never would have gotten away with that if Joe Biden was there,” Maher added. “Oh wow.”

“Oh Joe, come on man, show up,” Maher continued. “You know Joe, he famously loves trains but apparently not ‘have’of thought,” this being a reference to Biden, who apparently had a bad cold, something his campaign decided not to inform people of in advance.

“I mean it’s just all night, confused and halting and trailing off, I’ve seen beauty pageant contestants answer questions better,” Maher went on.

“I don’t want to say he s— the bed, but his new secret service name is ‘Amber Heard,’ Maher said also.