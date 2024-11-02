Bill Maher Chides Undecided Voters, Calls Them ‘The Few Bisexuals of the Political World’ | Video

Bill Maher used his “New Rules” segment Friday to make a closing argument for voting for Kamala Harris for president, even though he admitted he doesn’t love everything about her.

Maher used his father’s habit of waiting until Christmas Eve to conclude shopping as his starting point — perhaps a notable trope for many of the fathers out there. He said that his father felt that you had to be in the Christmas spirit to go Christmas shopping.

“I think there are people who feel the same way about the voting booth,” Maher quipped.

Spinning from that premise, he noted that he gets why there are still potential voters out there hesitant about pulling the lever for Harris.

“You wanted more reassurance that the Democrat isn’t going to go along with every aggressively anti-common sense idea that comes out of the woke mind virus. Which, yes, is a thing,” Maher asserted, citing the “woke mind virus” phrase pushed and popularized by X owner Elon Musk, among others. “And if she loses, that will be mainly why.”

That hesitation by voters can be chalked up to “progressive phobia,” Maher argued, which he defined as a “fear of actually admitting when things are actually good.”

Citing The Economist, Maher noted, “The economy does not have to be made great again. It is great.”

The host went on to note that things that should be low — unemployment, the poverty rate, gas prices — are low, while things that should be high — manufacturing, real wages, oil production — are high.

Maher concluded by admitting that, while he doesn’t love everything about Kamala Harris, “’I’m not Trump’ is still a really great reason” to vote for her.