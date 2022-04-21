Bill Murray Behavior at Root of Complaint in ‘Being Mortal’ Production Suspension

Bill Murray is at the root of a complaint about “inappropriate behavior” that led to the suspension of production on Searchlight Pictures’ “Being Mortal,” the feature directorial debut of Aziz Ansari.

The unspecified complaint was not made against Ansari, who along with his production partner Youree Henley is working with Searchlight to determine what to do next.

Deadline first reported the news, citing unnamed sources. Representatives for Searchlight Pictures declined comment to TheWrap.

In a letter to cast and crew on Wednesday, the studio said that after becoming aware of the complaint, it “immediately looked into it” and has now “decided that production cannot continue at this time.”

Ansari and Henley are in close contact with the studio to “figure out” when filming might resume, the letter says. Though Searchlight didn’t describe that as a guaranteed outcome, instead saying only that “out hope is to resume production.”

An adaptation of the nonfiction book of the same name by Atul Gawande, “Being Mortal” is directed by Ansari, who is also set to star alongside Bill Murray and Seth Rogen. Ansari also wrote the script in addition to producing the film with Henley.

Read the letter sent by Searchlight below:

Dear Being Mortal Cast and Crew,

We know you are all concerned about the recent delays in production and want to give you an update. Late last week, we were made aware of a complaint, and we immediately looked into it. After reviewing the circumstances, it has been decided that production cannot continue at this time. We are truly grateful to all of you for everything you’ve put into this project. Our hope is to resume production and are working with Aziz and Youree to figure out that timing. Production will be in touch with you to share details on the wrap, and we will let you know as soon as we have more information to share.

Searchlight Pictures