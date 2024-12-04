Bill Murray Admonishes ‘SNL’ Fans Who Call the Show ‘Lousy’ Today, Says Current Cast Does Sketches ‘Just as Good’ | Video

Bill Murray doesn’t think “Saturday Night Live” is any worse now than when he was on the show.

While appearing on Jason and Travis Kelce’s “New Heights” podcast Wednesday, Murray admonished those critics who think the heyday of “SNL” is long in the rearview. The former cast member said the current skits are just as good as anything he was a part of.

“People always give me a hard time like, ‘Oh god, the original show was so great and it’s lousy now.’ No it’s not,” he said. “The show that’s on now, they do stuff that’s just as good as anybody ever did all the time.”

Watch the interview below:

Murray continued, “And the damn producer’s gotten so good, he’s gotten so damn good at it. He’s ruthless.” Teasingly leaving the 30 Rock legend nameless, he then confirmed: “It’s Lorne Michaels. He’s been drawing a paycheck for 50 years.”

Talk pivoted to Travis’ time hosting the show after the Chiefs won the Super Bowl. Murray admitted to watching the episode after the fact because he records most of the show’s offerings these days but said he remembered the NFL star’s stint was “funny.”

“I appreciate that, man,” Kelce said. “It was an absolute blast. You just buckle up and you just enjoy that ride.”

Murray didn’t just reminisce about the early days of the show, either. He also broke down his favorite “SNL” guest of all time for the Kelce brothers.

“There’s only one that stands above all others, the man that when they made the song ‘We Are The World’ said, ‘Hey, the Statue of Liberty just walked in.’ It was Ray Charles,” he said. “Ray Charles completely buries every other entertainer I’ve ever met or worked with or read about.”

Watch the podcast interview in the full above.