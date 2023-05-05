Carrie Fisher received her long overdue star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Thursday — Star Wars Day. The May 4 ceremony saw her honored by her daughter Billie Lourd, and some other famous “Star Wars” faces. Upon Lourd’s arrival, fans immediately fell in love with her dress, which featured an image of her mother as Princess Leia. And, as it turns out, that dress actually fulfilled a very specific request from Fisher.

In a tweet on Friday morning, Lourd posted a photo of her in the dress, alongside a screenshot of an interview her mother did with Harper’s Bazaar in 2014. In the final moments of that interview, Rodarte designers Laura and Kate Mulleavy told Fisher “we’d love to invite you to our show sometime.”

“Cool. I want to see a dress with Leia on it,” Fisher responded.

In fact, it was Rodarte who designed Lourd’s custom dress for the ceremony, making it a full circle moment.

During the ceremony, Lourd paid additional homage to her mother, who died in 2016 at age 60 following a heart attack, by sprinkling glitter over her star and reminding onlookers that Fisher loved glitter. During her speech presenting the star, Lourd added that her mom is now a “double-whammy.”

“A PEZ dispenser and has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame now,” she joked, calling back to one of Fisher’s most famous quotes. “Mama, you’ve made it.”