Billy Idol, Jimmy Fallon and The Roots Remix ‘Dancing With Myself’ Using a Food Processor (Video)

On the floors of your own home, down in your basement’s makeshift a-go-go, with your own iTunes selection and the bathroom mirror’s reflection you’ll be dancin’ with yourself to Jimmy Fallon and The Roots remixed version of Billy Idol’s classic “Dancing With Myself,” which was made using random at-home instruments, like a food processor, and with an assist from Mr. Idol himself.

On Thursday’s “Tonight Show Show: At Home Edition,” Fallon and the Roots picked up whatever they have lying around their houses that could make a good beat (pot leads, bowls, tongs, spatulas, ladles, food processor, plastic bottle, etc.) and got on a Zoom conference call to rock out with Idol on vocals.

The result, which you can view via the video above, is a pretty spectacularly synchronized performance of “Dancing With Myself,” which is intercut with clips of “Tonight Show” viewers dancing with themselves at home during quarantine.

Also Read: 14 Highest-Rated Broadcast Shows of 2019-20 TV Season, From 'Masked Singer' to 'NCIS' (Photos)

And yes, if Idol had the chance, he’d “ask you all to dance,” but…

See below for the full list of at-home instruments used in the performance.

Billy Idol – Vocals

Jimmy – Vocals

Questlove – Pot Lids, Bowl, Tongs, Spatula

Black Thought – Food Processor/Spatula

James Poysner – Melodica

Kirk – Guitar

Mark – Bass

Kamal Gray – Ladle/Spoons/Plastic Top

Damon – Clapping

Stro – Wooden Spoon/Pot Lid/Plastic Bottle

Ian Hendrickson-Smith – Wooden Spoon/Cardboard

Dave Guy – Wooden Spoon/Plastic Container

Watch the innovative performance above.