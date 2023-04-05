“Five Nights at Freddy’s” is coming to the big screen and into people’s homes to terrify everyone over Halloween weekend.

Universal Pictures announced the horror film will simultaneously hit movie theaters and stream on Peacock Oct. 27. This is Blumhouses’s fourth movie to release day and date on Peacock after “Halloween Kills,” “Halloween Ends,” and “Firestarter.”

Producer Jason Blum also made the announcement on Twitter, on Wednesday night.

“#FNAF FANS: You asked and we delivered,” Blum said. “#FNAFMOVIE is coming this Halloween on October 27, 2023! 205 day until the party, and that is the big news.”

Universal’s official logline for the movie reads: the film follows a troubled security guard as he begins working at Freddy Fazbear’s Pizza. While spending his first night on the job, he realizes the night shift at Freddy’s won’t be so easy to make it through.

Josh Hutcherson, Elizabeth Lail, Piper Rubio, and Kat Conner Sterling are starring in the horror film alongside Mary Stuart Masterson and Matthew Lillard.

Emma Tammi is directing “Five Nights at Freddy’s” and help co-write it with Scott Cawthon and Seth Cuddeback.

The film’s executive producers are Bea Sequeira, Russell Binder and Christopher H. Warner. Universal Pictures presents a Blumhouse production, in association with Striker Entertainment.