Bob Geldof Defends ‘Do They Know It’s Christmas’ After Ed Sheeran Complaint: ‘Song Has Kept Millions of People Alive’

Band Aid founder Bob Geldof shrugged off Ed Sheeran’s comments about the upcoming remix of “Do They Know It’s Christmas?”, which features the singer’s vocals from the 2014 version of the song he participated in. In response to Sheeran’s explanation that he “would have respectfully declined” inclusion if asked, Geldof told The Sunday Times, “This little pop song has kept millions of people alive.”

As reported by The Guardian, on Nov. 18, Sheeran said via his Instagram Story that he would have preferred to have been left out of the new mix. “My approval wasn’t sought on this new Band Aid 40 release, and had I had the choice, I would have respectfully declined the use of my vocals. A decade on and my understanding of the narrative associated with this has changed,” he wrote.

Geldof wasn’t accepting that.

“Why would Band Aid scrap feeding thousands of children dependent on us for a meal?” he continued. Geldof pointed out that the organization has raised over $170 million and also said, “Why not keep doing that? Because of an abstract wealthy-world argument, regardless of its legitimacy? No abstract theory, regardless of how sincerely held, should impede or distract from that hideous, concrete real-world reality.”

“There are 600 million hungry people in the world — 300 million are in Africa. We wish it were other, but it is not. We can help some of them. That’s what we will continue to do.

“And I can guarantee your personal action here will result in a kid sleeping warmer, fed that night. This is one issue in which you have power,” he said. “You get to tilt the world a fraction — and I know: ‘Here is f—— Geldof banging on.’ But the instrument of this control, as corny as it may sound, is this thing — this OK tune.”

At the time of his complaint on Instagram, Sheeran also shared a post from British-Ghanaian vocalist Fuse ODG about the song. Fuse ODG said of Band Aid and similar organizations, “While they may generate sympathy and donations, they perpetuate damaging stereotypes that stifle Africa’s economic growth, tourism and investment, ultimately costing the continent trillions and destroying its dignity, pride and identity. By showcasing dehumanizing imagery, these initiatives fuel pity rather than partnership, discouraging meaningful engagement.”

He also added that “today, the diaspora drives the largest flow of funds back into the continent, not Band Aid or foreign aid, proving that Africa’s solutions and progress lie in its own hands.”

Geldof’s co-writer Midge Ure also spoke to the Times about the song. While Ure agreed the song is “not that great,” he defended its impact. “There are many keyboard warriors out there, and in the time it takes them to write a scathing remark, some child has died. They talk while we actually do something. All those stars turned up on that Sunday morning with hangovers, but were there for a reason. Although it’s also possible that they were just scared of Bob.”

On Nov. 13 Billboard announced a new version of “Do They Know It’s Christmas?” will be released on Monday, Nov. 25. “Do They Know It’s Christmas? 2024 Ultimate Mix” will combine vocals from the 1984, 1989, 2004, and 2014 versions of the song. The outlet also noted that Bono, who contributed to three versions the tune, will be featured three times. The other artists include Sting, Boy George and George Michael from the 1984 version; Bananarama from 1989’s edition; Sugababes, Chris Martin and Robbie Williams from 2004’s re-record; One Direction, Ed Sheeran and Sam Smith from 2014’s version.