Hollywood heavyweights including Walt Disney Co. CEO Bob Iger, MRC studio co-CEO Modi Wiczyk, actor Chris Pine and conservative journalist Bari Weiss met at hedge fund billionaire Dan Loeb’s home last week to discuss antisemitism amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict, TheWrap has learned.

The group listened to a discussion between Tablet magazine founder Alana Newhouse and Free Press founder Bari Weiss, moderated by producer Matti Leshem, according to multiple individuals in attendance.

The subject was antisemitism and the shared concern over anti-Jewish and anti-Israel sentiments rising on college campuses and beyond. According to one attendee, the discussion was “substantive.”

The event was scheduled ahead of the Oct. 7 Hamas attack on Israel, but took on greater importance in the wake of the brutal massacre of 1,400 Israelis, mostly civilians.

Others who attended included “Euphoria” creator Sam Levinson and playwright David Mamet, an outspoken conservative. The news was first reported in the Wall Street Journal.

The gathering was held at the Bel Air residence of Loeb, whose investment portfolio has woven in and out of the entertainment industry. As of a Sept. 30, 2022 filing, Loeb owned 6.35 million shares in Disney, which are valued to Monday’s stock price close to roughly half a billion dollars ($527.69 million.)

News of the event comes as entertainment industry leaders continue to speak out regarding the violent attacks by terrorist group Hamas, as well as the humanitarian crisis in Gaza. Concerns about antisemitic incidents around the globe continue to concern some power players in Hollywood.

Wiczyk’s MRC was among the first Hollywood companies to condemn the Oct. 7 attack.