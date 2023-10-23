Hollywood A-Listers Sign Letter Thanking Joe Biden After Hamas Releases Multiple Hostages

Hollywood stars, writers, directors and executives sent an open letter thanking President Joe Biden for his work helping to secure the release of hostages taken in Hamas’ attack on Israel. The letter was shared at NoHostageLeftBehind.com, with the campaign using the #NoHostageLeftBehind hashtag.

A wide range of stars signed on, including Adam Sandler, Amy Schumer, Billy Crystal, Bradley Cooper, Chris Rock, Constance Wu, Courteney Cox, David Oyelowo, Eugene Levy, Ewan McGregor, Gal Gadot, Gwyneth Paltrow, Harvey Keitel, Jack Black, James Corden, Jason Segel, Jeff Goldblum, Jon Hamm, Jordan Peele, Madonna, Martin Short, Paul Rudd, Rosie O’Donnell, Seth Meyers, Sharon Stone, Taika Waititi, Tyler Perry and Will Ferrell.

Other nonacting signees include Aaron Sorkin, Amy Pascal, Amy Sherman-Palladino, Andy Cohen, Barry Diller, Barry Levinson, Brian Grazer, David Geffen, David Goodman, Eli Roth, Greg Berlanti, Jason Blum, Jason Reitman, Judd Apatow, Matthew Weiner, Shawn Levy and Zack Snyder.

While praising Biden for his efforts, the letter also pushed for the release of the other captives.

The group concluded the message by celebrating Biden’s work and calling for change.

Judith and Natalie Raanan are American citizens from Illinois and were visiting family in Nahal Oz on Oct. 7, when Hamas terrorists invaded Israeli neighborhoods. They are both now back in Israel, the Israel Defense Forces said.

The two women were received at Israel’s border with the Gaza Strip and were then transported to a military base in central Israel where they were awaited by family members, the office of Israel’s prime minister said.

There are an estimated 200 hostages being held by Hamas in Gaza, and at least 20 Americans remain missing, according to U.S. authorities.

President Joe Biden posted on X confirming the release of the two hostages taken by Hamas “during the horrific terrorist assault against Israel.”

“Our fellow citizens have endured a terrible ordeal these past 14 days,” Biden continued. “I am overjoyed that they will soon be reunited with their family.”

Read the full No Hostages Left Behind letter below:

Dear President Biden,

We are heartened by Friday’s release of the two American hostages, Judith Ranaan and her daughter Natalie Ranaan and by today’s release of two Israelis, Nurit Cooper and Yocheved Lifshitz, whose husbands remain in captivity.

But our relief is tempered by our overwhelming concern that 220 innocent people, including 30 children, remain captive by terrorists, threatened with torture and death. They were taken by Hamas in the savage massacre of October 7, where over 1,400 Israelis were slaughtered – women raped, families burned alive, and infants beheaded.

Thank you for your unshakable moral conviction, leadership, and support for the Jewish people, who have been terrorized by Hamas since the group’s founding over 35 years ago, and for the Palestinians, who have also been terrorized, oppressed, and victimized by Hamas for the last 17 years that the group has been governing Gaza.

We all want the same thing: Freedom for Israelis and Palestinians to live side by side in peace. Freedom from the brutal violence spread by Hamas. And most urgently, in this moment, freedom for the hostages.

We urge everyone to not rest until all hostages are released. No hostage can be left behind. Whether American, Argentinian, Australian, Azerbaijani, Brazilian, British, Canadian, Chilean, Chinese, Danish, Dutch, Eritrean, Filipino, French, German, Indian, Israeli, Italian, Kazakh, Mexican, Panamanian, Paraguayan, Peruvian, Polish, Portuguese, Romanian, Russian, South African, Spanish, Sri Lankan, Thai, Ukrainian, Uzbekistani or otherwise, we need to bring them home.

