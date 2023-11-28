Legendary and Sony’s “The Book of Clarence” is a biblical epic that follows a destitute man named Clarence (LaKeith Stanfield) who is living at the same time as Jesus Christ. To make a little money, he figures he’ll trade in the same spiritualism and sorcerery that has made JC so popular. Of course, things get considerably more complicated when the Romans start poking around.

This book will be opened when the movie is released everywhere on Jan. 12, 2024. And you can watch the brand-new trailer above.

Written and directed by Jeymes Samuel, the man behind the visionary western “The Harder They Fall,” “The Book of Clarence” boasts an equally impressive soundtrack. It features new music by Samuel himself, Jay-Z, Lil Wayne, Kid Cudi and more to be revealed.

Alongside Stanfield, the movie stars Omar Sy, Anna Diop, RJ Cyler, David Oyelowo, Micheal Ward, Alfre Woodard, Teyana Taylor, Caleb McLaughlin, Eric Kofi Abrefa and Marianne Jean-Baptiste, with James McAvoy and Benedict Cumberbatch. It was produced by Samuel, Shawn “Jay-Z” Carter, James Lassiter and Tendo Nagenda.

The trailer does a great job of establishing the Christ-adjacent world of “The Book of Clarence.” It calls to mind something like “Life of Brian,” but with its own point-of-view and sun-dappled style. It was shot by the great British cinematographer Rob Hardy, who also lensed “Mission: Impossible – Fallout” and Alex Garland’s upcoming “Civil War.”

“The Book of Clarence” had its world premiere at the London Film Festival way back on Oct. 11 and was warmly received by critics. It will be released everywhere theatrically on Jan. 12.