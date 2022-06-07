Brad Pitt has his hands full — and then some — in the colorful new trailer for the upcoming Columbia Pictures action thriller “Bullet Train.”

Directed by David Leitch, the filmmaker behind “Atomic Blonde” and “Deadpool 2,” the film is based on the book “Maria Beetle” by Kotaro Isaka. It follows an unlucky assassin (code name Ladybug) whose latest mission puts him on a collision course with lethal adversaries from across the globe. That this all happens largely on a speeding bullet train in Japan makes the fight all the more difficult, but this new trailer shows Pitt’s character keeping a swell sense of humor in the midst of the violence.

Sandra Bullock co-stars as Pitt’s handler in the second of two films to team up the A-listers, with the first being “The Lost City,” in which Pitt played a dreamy trainer opposite Bullock’s romance novelist.

Pitt and Leitch have a long history together, as Leitch was Pitt’s stunt double for years before making his directorial debut alongside Chad Stahelski on “John Wick.” That film kicked off Leitch’s directing career, with the filmmaker most recently helming the “Fast & Furious” spinoff “Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw.”

Watch the new “Bullet Train” trailer above. The film also stars Joey King, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Brian Tyree Henry, Andrew Koji, Hiroyuki Sanada, Michael Shannon and Benito A Martinez Ocasio (aka Bad Bunny).

The film was written by Zak Olkewicz and produced by Kelly McCormick, David Leitch and Antoine Fuqua. Executive producers include Brent O’Connor, Ryosuke Saegusa, Yuma Terada and Kat Samick.

“Bullet Train” will be released only in theaters on Aug. 5.